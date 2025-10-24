Bajan Thorpe searches for glory with Sneaky Cheeky

Barbadian jockey Raheem Thorpe. -

JASON CLIFTON

WHEN racing action resumes on October 25 at Santa Rosa Park, Arima punters will witness a six-race card.

The feature on the day's programme will be the penultimate race that has attracted a field of five runners. This thrilling event would be contested over 1,100 metres on the turf course.

Of the five thoroughbreds that are expected to face starter Wayne Campbell, four are American-bred runners. Sneaky Cheeky, should be sent off as pre-race favourite with two-kilo claimer Raheem Thorpe doing the steering job for trainer Ramesh Ramroop and owner Shaffick Mohammed.

Other entrants are The Goddess Nike coming from the barn of champion trainer John O'Brien for owner Chevan Maharaj. Striking Chrome, that's owned and trained by Clyde Rambaran, will start. Trainer Johnathan Lyder will send out El Chico Malo for owner Alan Cabral and rounding off the field will be locally-bred runner Midnight Lover that would fly the flag for owner Suraj Hayban and trainer Lester Alexis.

Punters will have the pleasure of witnessing the first two-year-old race of the 2025 racing season which will be run over 1,000m on the main course. Of the trio that is expected to face starter Campbell, O'Brien will send out Dream Maker and Sweet Bird, and the other runner will come from the yard of Glenn Mendez.

Leading apprentice rider for the 2025 Barbados racing season Thorpe, has been brought in by Ramroop. Thorpe has secured four bookings. His first mount will be aboard Dreamcatcher in the third contest, then he would have the steering job on Uncle Rog in the fourth race. He will then pilot pre-race favourite Sneaky Cheeky in the feature attraction and finally Thorpe would close off the day aboard Free Pass for trainer Glen Emmanuel.

Post time for the six-race card is 12.45 pm.