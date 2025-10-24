Assembly of Southern Lawyers congratulates new CJ

Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh. -

THE Assembly of Southern Lawyers has congratulated Ronnie Boodoosingh on his appointment as Chief Justice.

The assembly praised his "distinguished legal career," which began with his admission to practice in 1992 and served as an advocate at JD Sellier & Company.

He later served as a prosecutor in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. In September 2007, he was appointed to the High Court bench and was promoted to the Court of Appeal in September 2020.

"We are encouraged by Chief Justice Boodoosingh's track record of dedication, professionalism, and service, and we look forward with optimism to working closely with him as we strive to strengthen the administration of justice," a statement from ASL president Saira Lakhan said on October 22.

"In particular, we recognise his role as a key leader in advancing access to justice across TT – a matter of profound concern in the southern region."

The statement said Boodoosingh held a master's degree in international dispute resolution from the University of London.

It added that he had contributed significantly to legal education as a lecturer at the Hugh Wooding Law School, director of its Trial Advocacy programme, founder of the Human Rights Law Clinic, trainer of lawyers, law students, court personnel and others.

"As part of that commitment, our assembly looks forward to the reopening and full functioning of the courts in the southern region, including the courts in San Fernando," the statement said.

"We pledge our support and collaboration with the Judiciary, the Magistracy, and Chief Justice Boodoosingh's leadership in ensuring that the citizens of the south have timely, fair and effective access to the courts and to justice."

ASL hopes that under his guidance, the Judiciary will continue to uphold the rule of law, improve efficiency, reduce backlogs, enhance public confidence, and further the cause of justice for all.

"We stand ready to assist in any way we can, including through dialogue, advocacy and local participation, to realise a modern, accessible and responsive court system," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, before Boodoosingh's appointment, Lakhan, together with attorney Prakash Ramadhar, offered brief reflections on Ivor Archie's tenure, which had called for greater transparency, accountability, and improved access to justice.

Archie, who served as CJ for 17 years since January 2008, officially demitted office on October 22.

Lakhan had expressed gratitude to Archie for his "dedicated years of service."

Boodoosingh was appointed by acting President Wade Mark at the Office of the President. Meanwhile, Ramadhar also thanked Archie for his contribution to public life.

"For whatever reason, good or bad, we must be grateful to anyone who offers themselves to public service," Ramadhar said. "I wish him well in his very youthful retirement and that he enjoys the rest of his endeavors."

Ramadhar mentioned that his preference for the next chief justice would have been a selection from among the sitting Justices of Appeal. Still, he emphasised that the appointment process should always be guided by scrutiny and accountability.

Ramadhar raised concerns about the current system of judicial appointments and removals, noting that in recent times, judges have been appointed whom very few people have heard of before.

With the retirement age for judges now extended to 70, he said some may serve for as long as 25 years.

"There are the good, the bad, and the ugly in everything. There are judges who are exceptional in terms of their conduct and the way they deal with people," he said.

He added that as the law stands, only the prime minister, through impeachment proceedings, can remove a judge for good reason. Ramadhar said people who hold positions of such power should be subject to public scrutiny.