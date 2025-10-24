Alexander gets balance wrong

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE BLANKET invocation by Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander of “national security interests” as a reason to blank questions during the October 22 sitting of the Standing Finance Committee took the long-standing practice of limited disclosure of law enforcement matters to a whole new level.

Mr Alexander’s posture was not new. When Stuart Young, then a PNM cabinet minister, last December addressed the nation on the declaration of a state of emergency, he opened the press conference by saying, “This is a national security issue and therefore there will be elements that we cannot provide specific details on.”

But the Homeland Security Minister’s constant refrain in this week’s budget proceedings, in which he claimed answering prosaic questions might “compromise national security,” was a stretch too far.

When asked about police vehicle leasing, he said it was a national security matter. When asked about ordinary police cars, he said it was a national security matter. When probed about minor equipment purchases, that, too, involved state secrets.

MP Keith Scotland’s question about drones detailed in a budget document resulted in the minister accusing him of divulging “national security information.” Mr Young’s question about a $2.5 million allocation for a new unit saw Mr Alexander say, “It is operative, covert. We don’t want to discuss too much.”

A query over $1.5 million for bunkers provoked the minister to blurt, “National security interest, please!”

MP Marvin Gonzales asked about staffing at another new unit and the minister replied, “Certain things we could discuss and certain things not. I can’t discuss that.”

A lot of this was a case of more experienced PNM politicians attempting to gallery and to heap pressure on Mr Alexander, a former TV host and controversial police officer, who, for better or worse, is one of the more prominent social media faces of the UNC administration.

And there was something hypocritical in the PNM’s feigned indignation about a lack of transparency given its own record. Not only did Mr Young and others routinely cite the need for secrecy in relation to national security matters while in power, but allegations of excessive confidentiality were a huge facet of PNM stewardship of energy matters, too, from reports into worker deaths to Dragon gas.

Nonetheless, it’s clear Mr Alexander has not yet settled into the parliamentary aspect of his new role. Instead of reducing his workload, the Prime Minister this month increased it in her portfolio reshuffle, giving him responsibility for prisons. But Ms Persad-Bissessar may need to tinker further and to consider installing a parliamentary secretary to assist the minister, who seems more suited to the operational aspects of security policy than he is to weighing the delicate balance between accountability and secrecy.