UWI teams up for green hydrogen project

EXCITED FOR THE PROSPECTS: Philip Julien, chairman, Kenesjay Green Ltd, left; Professor Bheshem Ramlal, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, UWI St Augustine Campus; and Tadashi Watanabe, director, Energy Business Strategy, Niterra Co, Ltd (Japan), at the MoU signing ceremony at UWI, St Augustine, on October 15. -

Driving the H2-TTransform green hydrogen project, UWI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Niterra Co Ltd and local energy transition company Kenesjay Green Ltd (KGL).

In a release on October 22, UWI said the partnership aims to develop advanced Solid Oxide Electrolyser Cell (SOEC) technology, a high-temperature electrolyser designed to improve the efficiency of green hydrogen production.

Niterra’s proprietary SOEC system uses steam to generate hydrogen and oxygen and has demonstrated up to 30 per cent higher efficiency compared to conventional electrolysers.

Niterra identified TT as an ideal site for its hydrogen technology pilot study as it recognised robust petrochemical infrastructure and access to process waste heat within the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.

"This initiative embodies the vision of The UWI’s Hydrogen Research Collaborative (H2RC), established in 2023 to strengthen collaboration between academia and industry in developing a viable hydrogen economy for TT and the wider Caribbean," the release said.

The collaboration will focus on the establishment of a green hydrogen centre of excellence, which builds on the H2RC framework and TT’s National Green Hydrogen Road Map.

This centre will conduct comprehensive model-based studies on green hydrogen systems and support the creation of a dedicated hydrogen laboratory at UWI, St Augustine Campus, to advance applied research and innovation.

The collaboration will also facilitate Niterra’s pilot study.

"The project will involve the installation and operation of production-scale SOEC electrolysers and the collection of real-world performance data over two phases, with a view to scaling up green hydrogen generation across industrial applications."

The MoU was signed by Koichi Arimitsu, general manager of energy and environment at Niterra Co Ltd; Dr Graham King, department of mechanical and manufacturing engineering, UWI and Philip Julien, Chairman of KGL.

The signing ceremony was hosted at UWI’s Faculty of Engineering and attended by senior representatives of all three organisations as well as energy stakeholders at Point Lisas, including the Energy Chamber of TT.

"This collaboration represents a major milestone in TT’s journey toward sustainable energy transformation and positions the country as a regional leader in green hydrogen research, technology development, and low-carbon innovation."