UTC signs eKYC agreement with NPIC-TT, TSTT

Nigel Edwards, executive director of UTC, left; Keino Cox, acting CEO of TSTT; Dr Kennedy Swaratsingh, Minister of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development and Minister in the Ministry of Finance; John Outridge, CEO, National Payment Company; and Dawn Nelson, general manager, Innovative Centre, at the signing of the national eKYC agreement. - Photo courtesy NPIC-TT

THE Unit Trust Corporation (UTC), the National Payment and Innovation Company of TT (NPIC-TT) and the Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT) have signed an agreement to introduce a national electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) platform, branded NOBIS.

In a release on October 22, NPIC-TT said the agreement is a decisive step towards a fully digital future.

Built locally by the Innovative Centre – the technology arm of NPIC-TT – NOBIS lets citizens verify identity and open accounts online.

It replaces manual, in-person checks with a faster, secure, paperless process that aligns with government’s push to modernise national payments and public services.

UTC will adopt NOBIS first for digital onboarding, the release said.

"Our customers want convenience without sacrificing trust," said UTC CEO Nigel Edwards.

TSTT will provide secure telecommunications and cloud infrastructure for national rollout.

"This is about nation-building through technology," said acting TSTT CEO Keino Cox.

The Innovative Centre’s vice president, Dawn Nelson, highlighted local capability, as the system is scalable, secure and built in TT.

Through NPIC-TT, the same eKYC technology will be extended free of charge to ministries and state agencies.

Over time, one verified digital identity will support passports, driver’s licence renewals, government fee payments and other services.

"NOBIS sets the foundation for a unified national digital identity standard and strengthens TT’s regional leadership in secure, inclusive digital services," the release said.