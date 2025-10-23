Unlocking the next generation economy

Andy Berahazar, chairman of Creative Arts, left; Colin Ramsey, partner Global Compliance and Reporting (GCR), Ernest and Young; Cheryl Bowles, founder of Cher-Mere; Sonji Pierre-Chase, president of TT Chamber; and Joe Pires, managing director of Caribbean Chemicals and Agencies Ltd (CCAL) at the TT Chamber's post-budget meeting at Le Reve Conference, C3 Centre, San Fernando. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

In this edition of the TT Chamber’s business column, we feature the opening remarks of president Sonji Pierre-Chase, delivered at the annual post-budget meeting held on October 14 at the Le Rêve Conference Centre, C3 Centre, San Fernando.

Under the theme, Unlocking TT’s Next Generation Economy, the event marked a historic milestone in the chamber’s ongoing mission to strengthen engagement with business communities across the nation.

Today’s event is a notable milestone – being our first major event held in South Trinidad. Rest assured, however, that it will be the first of many as we expand our horizons to embrace the southern business community, and extremely valuable contributors to our national economic outcomes.

This is an affirmation of our commitment, as the leading voice and business service organisation nationally, to represent the interests of all businesses across TT.

We continue to do so in a world marked by economic volatility and shifting dynamics in global trade.

Here at home in TT, we are tasked with balancing the performance of our energy sector, inflationary pressures, shifts in consumer behaviour and the need for digital transformation with the drive for diversification in manufacturing, agriculture and services.

Now more than ever, it is critical that bold fiscal and policy decisions are implemented to stimulate sustainable economic recovery, accelerate diversification and enhance national resilience.

It is against this backdrop that we collaborated with you, our valued industry stakeholders, to develop the 2025-2026 Budget Recommendations – a cohesive set of proposals aimed at unlocking new revenue streams, strengthening institutional capacity and promoting inclusive growth.

The TT Chamber identified seven priority areas for budget intervention:

1. Agriculture and food security

2. Economic diversification

3. Government efficiency

4. Human capital development

5. Health sector reform

6. Public safety and justice

7. Digital transformation

In alignment with these seven pillars, the Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo provided tangible inclusions and made direct reference to most, if not all, of these recommendations. We are pleased he is with us to elaborate on the manner in which this new policy direction will be implemented over the upcoming fiscal year.

With respect to agriculture, I am pleased to see the close alignment with the Caricom 25 per cent by 2030 programme.

Specifically, the government’s three-year agricultural development programme aligns quite closely with the TT Chamber’s structured plan to develop priority products, supported by extension services, finance access and private sector partnerships.

Important issues remain, however, such as land tenure, addressing praedial larceny and improvement of crop yields through effective use of modern and smart agricultural technologies.

In terms of creative industry economic diversification, important emphasis has been placed on creative sector development, specifically, the creation of a Creative Value Chain fund and the measures announced to improve the intellectual property of content creators and other key players in the industry.

The alignment with our recommendations in this respect is clear, as we proposed the need for stronger intellectual property protection, better financing and targeted export promotion, the creative sector could scale rapidly. However, we consider it important that fiscal incentives for the creative sector are rolled out efficiently and equitably.

Special interest was taken in the announcement of the Economic Resilience Council, chaired by the Finance Minister, with consultants providing subject matter expertise, to oversee the evaluation of all economic strategies and projects over $50 million.

I am indeed hopeful that this measure will lead to greater fiscal prudence and attainment of value from projects that are intended to steer our country toward greater economic diversification.

As president, I am always delighted to see new, sustainable measures being initiated to support the largest sector of our membership – small and medium enterprises (SMEs). To this end, I applaud the announcement of an export academy for SMEs.

The chamber gives its assurance that it will work with the government to support the execution and rollout of this initiative, with the intention that our SMEs are included and directly supported as a result.

As everyone would be aware, the ease of doing business continues to be a major challenge towards the growth of all productive contributors to our national economy. Core issues identified in the budget, such as the intentions to digitise the Inland Revenue Division, to streamline and modernise the Customs and Excise Division and to address the inherent challenges in the Value Added Tax system, are indeed laudable.

This is a very significant area of focus for the private sector, and we are committed to working with the government so that these measures are implemented with comprehensive, key stakeholder discussions in the best interest of business community.

With respect to public safety and justice, I note the government’s intention to further its building of the partnership with the US to address cross border crime; to foster the criminalisation of home invasions through new legislation; to introduce a judiciary chancellor and strengthen the office of the DPP; to create a modern correctional facility to improve laws that govern the use of firearms; and to strengthen port security and use of CCTV.

I have specifically been engaging the Commissioner of Police in advancing the crime and related concerns of the business community, and this will take on greater meaning, now that the government’s overall policy to support public safety and justice has been announced.

Realistically, this budget will not be a quick fix to all our problems. The government faces an overwhelming task in getting this country back on a healthy economic path. However, the economic health of this country requires a collaborative effort by all of us in the public and private sectors.

We cannot fulfil any of these measures without meaningful dialogue amongst all stakeholders.

Today marks a watershed moment in this process, as we forge deeper ties and stronger public and private sector alliances to move from talk to affirmative action.

I thank you all for joining us in this grand, yet achievable mission.