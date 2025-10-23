Time to ban fireworks for good

THE EDITOR: Each year in TT our skies light up in colour – and our communities fill with fear. The yearly ritual of fireworks, meant to symbolise joy, has instead become a source of chaos, distress, and tragedy. From the elderly to infants, from our pets to our wildlife, no one escapes the trauma caused by these explosive celebrations.

This is no exaggeration. In 2019 “Joey” the kangaroo at the Emperor Valley Zoo died from shock and trauma after a fireworks display. In 2015 Arjun Maraj, a 54-year-old man from Freeport, suffered severe hand injuries when a scratch bomb exploded during Divali celebrations. On New Year’s Day 2022, a fire sparked by fireworks on Quarry Street, Port-of-Spain, left 23 residents homeless. And in a 2020 Environmental Management Authority (EMA) survey of almost 3,000 citizens, 79 per cent reported that fireworks caused negative effects on their households – from panic attacks and hypertension to sleepless nights and distress in animals.

These are not isolated incidents. They represent a systemic failure to protect our population from an outdated, dangerous tradition. The EMA itself has called for a ban on noisy fireworks and proposed limiting sales to “noise-reduced” alternatives under 100 decibels. Yet, despite repeated calls and evidence of injury, trauma, and environmental damage, government after government has failed to act decisively.

Other nations have already taken the moral and progressive step we refuse to take. Ireland bans the sale and use of consumer fireworks outright, reserving displays for licensed professionals. The Netherlands and many Chinese cities have done the same, citing pollution, safety, and health concerns. These nations prove that celebrations can still be beautiful without being barbaric.

We must recognise that progress isn’t measured by GDP growth alone – it’s measured by the general happiness, safety, and well-being of people. Bhutan, for example, measures success through the Gross National Happiness Index, focusing on community welfare rather than commercial spectacle. TT can and should follow suit.

If we truly value life, health, and peace, it’s time to act. Ban the importation, sale, and use of fireworks by the public. Reserve displays only for licensed professionals under strict regulation. Let us build a country that celebrates not with explosions and fear, but with compassion, creativity, and care for all living beings.

The time for half-measures has passed. Let’s make TT fireworks-free – for the safety, sanity, and happiness of everyone.

RAVI C RAMKISSOON

Tunapuna