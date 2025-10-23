Phillip Morris announces launch of CCA cluster

Dominic Lau, new commercial manager, PMI. -

As part of a strategic plan that seeks to strengthen the Caribbean, Central American and Andean markets under one umbrella, Philip Morris International (PMI) has announced the formation of the new Philip Morris CCA (Caribbean, Central America and Andean) cluster.

In a release, PMI said this decision reflects its commitment to the region and the development of its markets and people.

The newly formed cluster spans over 30 countries, including TT, and integrates the most diverse and comprehensive multi-category portfolio.

"This initiative represents an important step in the development of TT as a strengthened hub for the Caribbean community," the release said.

PMI also announced the appointment of Dominic Lau as the new commercial manager for TT and the rest of Caricom.

Lau will be leading the development of Philip Morris TT Ltd’s (PMTT) portfolio for the entire Caribbean Community.

This includes continuing to diversify product offerings for adult smokers seeking alternatives with reduced exposure to harm and ensuring the responsible commercialisation of that portfolio.