How AI is transforming dentistry

A patient receives a routine dental check up. - FILE PHOTO

When most people hear artificial intelligence (AI), they think of chatbots, robots or self-driving cars – not their dentist using it to monitor their teeth in real time.

Yet right here in TT, Dr Shenilee Hazell, founder of Smile Inn Dental, is proving that AI isn’t just for Silicon Valley – it’s for your smile too.

Her clinic recently became the first in the Caribbean to introduce Dental Monitoring, an AI system that lets patients check in from home instead of visiting constantly.

A digital dentist in your pocket

Patients receive a small device called a ScanBox that connects to their phone.

Once a week, they open the app, take a short guided video of their teeth, and upload it.

The AI analyses over 130 factors – from aligner fit to gum health – and alerts Dr Hazell’s team.

Within hours, patients get feedback: either "move to your next aligner" or "hold for a few more days."

It’s continuous, adaptive dental care, without leaving home.

"Time is one of the biggest barriers to oral health," Dr Hazell explained during our Digital World interview.

"If we can integrate monitoring into people’s lifestyles, everyone wins – they get precision care and they get their time back."

Studies show AI-assisted monitoring can cut diagnostic time nearly in half while catching issues earlier than traditional check-ups. That means faster treatments, fewer complications and better outcomes for both patients and practitioners.

The AI revolution in the chair

AI has quietly been reshaping dentistry worldwide.

Machine-learning systems now read X-rays, map facial structures, predict tooth movement and even guide surgical procedures with remarkable precision.

Companies such as Pearl AI, VideaHealth and Align Technology (maker of Invisalign) have trained algorithms on millions of images. These systems detect decay, bone loss and gum disease faster than humans can, freeing dentists to focus on communication and care.

At Smile Inn, Dr Hazell uses Invisalign’s ClinCheck AI and Smile Architect software to design smiles tailored to each patient’s facial symmetry.

"It can even simulate how much gum shows when you smile," she said. "Patients can see the end result before we start."

From treatment to prevention

Smile Inn also uses near-infrared light to spot weak enamel before cavities form.

"Instead of waiting for a problem, we can show patients exactly where to focus their care," she said.

This proactive model aligns with global trends in predictive dentistry – AI tracking subtle changes to forecast disease months before symptoms appear.

"Once we can prevent something from needing treatment, everybody wins," Dr Hazell added.

Tackling the fear of AI

When I mentioned AI on air, even my co-host’s first reaction was, "That sounds scary."

Dr Hazell understands the concern.

"There is a danger that AI could make dentistry feel less human – but only if we let it," she said.

"In my clinic, it stays in the background. It’s a second set of eyes, not the final say. The clinician remains in control."

She also raised the issue of algorithmic bias. Many systems are trained on North American or European datasets, which may not reflect the Caribbean’s diversity.

Her solution: regional data partnerships.

"We need local validation so the technology truly represents our people," she noted.

Collaboration with universities and telecoms could also improve digital access for remote care.

A regional game-changer

In a region where geography limits healthcare, AI-enabled tele-dentistry could be transformative.

A patient in Tobago can now be monitored weekly by a specialist in Port of Spain – without the travel costs.

It also strengthens the Caribbean’s medical-tourism potential.

With AI delivering world-class precision locally, patients abroad now have new reasons to fly in – not just for Carnival, but for care.

"People plan dental visits around family trips or holidays," Dr Hazell said. "It proves high-tech healthcare can thrive right here at home."

Leadership and legacy

What stands out most about Dr Hazell isn’t just the technology – it’s her mindset.

She returned to TT from the UK not expecting to be a pioneer, but saw an opportunity.

"There’s space for innovation, and we have it here too," she said. "We can’t wait for things to arrive; we have to build them ourselves."

Today, she’s training her all-female team, piloting AI-driven X-ray diagnostics and even 3D-printing aligners in-house.

Each step pushes local dentistry closer to the global frontier while inspiring young Caribbean professionals – especially women – to merge science, technology and creativity in healthcare.

AI has entered the dental chair, giving both practitioners and patients something priceless: precision, transparency and time.

Dr Hazell and Smile Inn Dental are proof that innovation isn’t waiting overseas – it’s already smiling right here in the Caribbean.

