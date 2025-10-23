Global performer at risk

FLASHBACK: In 2018 Nutrien and NGC signed a gas sales agreement at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. Seen is the photo is NGC chairman Mark Loquan (deceased), left, shaking hands with Ian Welch from Nutrien, after the signing. -

Since Nutrien – a Canadian-based provider of crop inputs and services – was formed in 2018, the company, now identified as the largest upstream fertiliser producer in the world, has had a close relationship with TT.

However, the recent impasse between the company and state-owned energy company NGC, has put that lengthy history at risk, with the company resorting to a phased shutdown of operations in Point Lisas amid demands for arrears that were part of a $610 million bill racked up by companies using the port at Point Lisas.

The fate of the company and hundreds of workers is now balancing on a razor’s edge as Nutrien parleys with the state entity and struggles with a falling supply of natural gas.

TT is now on the brink of losing a partnership which has helped put it on the map as a global performer in the petrochemical sector.

A history of performance

PCS, which acquired the assets of fertiliser and ammonia production company Arcadian Partners LP in TT in 1997, merged with Agrium Inc to form Nutrien.

A press release on the merger between Arcadian and PCS in 2018 said the new company aimed to use its global retail distribution network, which at the time included more than 1,500 farm retail centres and operations and investments in 14 countries, to operate a world-class network of production, distribution and agricultural retail facilities aimed at effectively serving the needs of farmers.

TT’s role in Nutrien had great significance as its operations in Point Lisas made it a strategic location for serving markets in North and South America, Europe and Africa.

TT’s access to natural gas also made it a key partner, as the company’s production is dependent on a steady supply of natural gas as a feedstock.

PCS has four plants, which, at the time of the merger, produced more than 160,000 metric tonnes of ammonia per month and exported most of what it produced.

Despite the merger showing promise, Nutrien faced challenges in its production.

The year 2020 saw a general decline in natural gas production because of a reduction in demand owing to covid19 pandemic.

This exacerbated TT’s decade-long downward trend in natural gas production.

In September 2020, Nutrien announced changes that would see the "indefinite closure" of one of its four ammonia plants.

This came after another plant was shut down in May, but restarted later that year.

Its 2024 annual report indicated that in 2023, Nutrien produced 1.11 million tonnes of ammonia and 0.32 million tonnes of urea, noting that in 2023, production was restricted due to natural gas curtailments.

In 2024, production increased, reaching 1.27 million tonnes of ammonia and 0.47 million tonnes of urea.

The production of ammonia and urea has gone down significantly from its production at the time of the merger.

In its release about the phased shutdown, Nutrien said it was producing 85 and 55 thousand tonnes per month, respectively.

However, Nutrien still continues to show its commitment to TT, including a US$130 million capital investment in 2024 for maintenance and facility upgrades.

A media release said Nutrien completed two major planned turnaround exercises at its urea plant and its largest ammonia plant, which vice president and managing director Edmond Thompson said would keep the plants running reliably for the next four to five years.

During that exercise, the company’s workforce was 1,600 people, with 1,000 temporary workers and 600 permanent workers.

Shutdown raises worry

The latest shutdown was announced on October 21, which will take effect on October 23.

The announcement came after a statement from the National Energy Corporation (NEC), which said companies operating in its ports had arrears in the hundreds of millions.

NEC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Gas Company of TT (NGC), said formal notices were issued to users with significant arrears, warning that failure to clear balances would result in the suspension of access to facilities.

Business Day also received a memo from NEC that advised, as of October 1, it will accept payment of the service tariff for towage at the port in US currency only.

"As you are aware, the tariffs are quoted in United States dollars (USD), inclusive of the sum for the advanced deposit. However, in the past, agents have converted the said figures to TT dollars (TTD) and made payments in TTD.

"The new board of directors has given strict instructions that we are to accept payment in USD only."

Business Day confirmed through reliable sources that the letter was legitimate and was forwarded to operators at the port.

Business and energy chambers have also expressed concern over the developments at the port shortly after news of Nutrien’s shutdown.

The American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham TT) urged collaboration among stakeholders, while the Energy Chamber said the development underscores the importance of ensuring that TT remains an attractive, world-class destination for energy investment.

Couva Chamber of Commerce president Deoraj Mahese, in a conversation with Business Day, said the development could have a negative impact on the economy and the country as a whole.

He said the shutdown could result in a loss of revenue, along with job loss.

"There should be some level of negotiation to address this matter and seek to avoid this shutdown," Mahese said. "The negotiations can seek to find solutions to keep the plant operating and securing jobs while addressing any payment issues, outstanding or otherwise."

He said it was possible that negotiations were underway between authorities and Nutrien and expressed a hope that an outcome would be realised for everyone’s mutual benefit.

When Business Day contacted NGC chairman Gerald Ramdeen on October 21 with regard to the shutdown, he briefly said: "I am in the middle of a meeting right now addressing not just that issue but some other issues."

Minister of Energy Roodal Moonilal confirmed in a release on October 21 that National Energy Corporation is discussing contractual arrangements for the use of the port with Nutrien and other "downstreamers."

"We are in ongoing discussions with Nutrien concerning port restrictions and port access and I expect that this matter will continue to occupy our attention. Those discussions are ongoing and we will have further updates in the coming days," he said.

He asked that Business Day call back, but since then calls to his phone went unanswered.

Business Day also sent questions to other companies that operate at the port, such as Methanex and Proman; however, Methanex responded with a "no comment." Up to press time, Proman had not responded.