Give CSO greater role in budget affairs

Understanding financing and budget affairs. Graphic courtesy TippaPatt -

THE CENTRAL Statistical Office (CSO) on October 16 announced inflation had fallen to one per cent in the prior month. That’s great. But what was the use of the country learning this four days after Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo presented a budget that contained fiscal measures that had a direct bearing on prices, such as the drop in super gasoline and the doubling of duties on rum, beer, spirits and cigarettes?

Shouldn’t the CSO, which has a statutory duty to collaborate with government departments not only in the collection of national data but also in its analysis, have a role to play in projecting the effect of budget measures? If the office does not already have this kind of role, it should.

When we talk about statistics, we sometimes think of them as relating only to the past.

And it’s probably asking too much of the CSO to do more than it’s already doing.

In previous times, the agency’s figures have tended to lag somewhat. In recent years, however, the gap has closed drastically.

It’s great to get inflation numbers mere weeks after the reporting period. Maybe we should just be grateful the office is working and leave well alone.

But, policy considerations aside, the budget exercise is largely a statistical one that looks to the future.

For better or worse, only a small part of the process is about reporting on the past.

The titles of the budget documents bring home this reality, such as the Draft Estimates of Recurrent Expenditure for the Financial Year 2026.

Shouldn’t the CSO, which gets at least $55 million annually, have something to say about the estimates?

Finance ministers routinely make predictions as to how their measures will affect revenue or expenditure shows there are datasets from which reasonable projections could be generated and independently scrutinised.

The idea of an impartial agency looking over the books isn’t novel; it’s increasingly common globally.

There are about 54 such entities, according to the IMF.

The UK has its Office for Budget Responsibility, which makes fiscal and economic forecasts, reports on the sustainability of the public finances, assesses the extent to which fiscal mandates have been achieved or whether they are likely to be.

Similarly, the US has the Congressional Budget Office, which supplies nonpartisan estimates to support budget processes.

Closer to home, even little Grenada has its Fiscal Resilience Oversight Committee, the Bahamas has its Fiscal Responsibility Council, and there is the Aruba Board of Financial Supervision.

The government is moving to set up the Economic Resilience Council, but, as the political tussle over the various allocations reveals, what’s really needed is a neutral body outside of Parliament that goes over the budget with a fine-tooth comb.

To do this, we need not establish a brand-new agency. The CSO is right there. For that matter, the Central Bank, too. The more the merrier.

What matters is that the country gets figures when they are useful, not when superseding events have already rendered them outdated.