End this fireworks assault on peace, sanity

THE EDITOR: Each year countless citizens, pets, and wildlife suffer from the uncontrolled and senseless use of fireworks across our country. What should be moments of joy and celebration have become nights of trauma, anxiety, and environmental disturbance. It is time to end this madness.

Current laws already prohibit the use of fireworks within towns without a permit from the Commissioner of Police, as stated under the Summary Offences Act (Chap 11:02). Importation and sale also require special licences under the Explosives Act (Chap 16:02). Yet, despite these laws, fireworks continue to explode indiscriminately in every community, every holiday, and, far too often, every weekend with virtually no enforcement.

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) itself has recommended banning the importation of loud fireworks, restricting their use to specific occasions and government-managed venues, and promoting quieter alternatives. This is a logical and compassionate path forward.

I therefore call for a total ban on all public sale and use of fireworks, with exceptions only for Independence Day and New Year’s Eve celebrations at authorised government-supervised venues. This approach balances cultural tradition with public safety, animal welfare, and environmental responsibility.

Fireworks cause immense suffering to pets, wildlife, and vulnerable people, including the elderly, the sick, and children on the autism spectrum. The loud detonations disorient nesting birds, bats, and forest animals, often leading to death or abandonment of their young.

If citizens truly wish to celebrate, let that joy be expressed through kindness, by supporting charities, shelters, or community causes, not through smoke, debris, and noise that harm both life and land.

The time has come for our leaders to enforce existing laws and protect our people and wildlife from this annual assault on peace and sanity.

ROGER NECKLES

via e-mail