Dylan Carter misses out on 50m free final at Swimming World Cup

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter. - AP FILE PHOTO

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter will not add to his current medal tally at this year's World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in the freestyle category, after narrowly missing out on the men's 50-metre freestyle final in the third leg of the competition in Toronto, Canada, on October 23.

Swimming out of lane five in the sixth and final heat, Carter hit the wall 21.36 seconds to place fourth – some 0.11 seconds behind third-place finisher, Canada's Ruslan Gaziev (21.25). Carter's heat was won by American Jack Alexy (20.92), with Estonia's Ralf Tribuntsov second in 21.22.

Overall, Carter placed ninth out of the 51 swimmers who faced the starter in the 50m freestyle and just missed out on landing the eighth-best time from the prelims, which would have guaranteed him a spot in the final. The eighth and final place for the October 23 final went to New Zealand's Cameron Gray, who placed second in heat five in 21.30.

Alexy had the second-fastest time from the prelims, with USA's Chris Guliano (21.02) recording the third-fastest time of the opening round to clinch heat five. Canada's Josh Liendo (20.87) will progress to the final with the fastest time after edging compatriot Ilya Kharun (21.08) to top spot in heat four.

In the first leg of the competition in Indiana, Guliano won gold in the 50m freestyle, with Alexy and Kharun placing second and third, respectively. Carter finished just outside of the medals in that leg with a fourth-place finish in the final.

Meanwhile, in the second leg in Illinois, Carter bagged bronze in the 50m freestyle final, with Kharun and Liendo recording a one-two finish for Canada.

To go along with his 50m freestyle bronze from the Illinois leg, Carter landed a bronze in the 50m backstroke in the first leg of the Swimming World Cup on October 11.