CWI thanks Windies legends for 'Mission India' tour

Former Windies player-turned-commentator Daren Ganga (L) interviews Windies legends Vivian Richards, Richie Richardson and Brian Lara. - Photo courtesy Cricket West Indies

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has thanked legends Brian Lara, Vivian Richards and Richie Richardson for their roles and the "selfless contribution" they made on the "Mission India" corporate engagement tour where they tried to garner corporate buy-in and create successful partnerships to help the West Indies brand in the long run.

Mission India coincided with West Indies' brief two-match Test tour to India from October 2-October 14, with the October 21 CWI release coming a week after the tour concluded. The delegation to India included CWI CEO Chris Dehring, chief commercial officer Rupert Hunter, with the West Indies representatives journeying to Delhi and Mumbai in an attempt to establish "new relationships for securing sponsorship and broadcast opportunities for West Indies cricket in that critical market."

The CWI release said the West Indies legends dedicated their time and energy to several meetings which stirred up tremendous enthusiasm which will help to reignite the global interest in the Windies brand.

"Their willingness to give of themselves so freely speaks volumes about their love and passion for West Indies cricket," Dehring said.

"Everywhere we went we were received like royalty because of their presence, a powerful reminder of the legacy they built and the deep respect that West Indies cricket still commands."

Dehring said the Mision India tour reaffirmed the great power of the region's cricket heritage.

"These legends not only opened doors to major global corporations but met and spoke with the team and coaching staff prior to the second Test in Delhi, imparting their wisdom and inspiration. It was a unique privilege to bear witness to the impact and influence West Indies cricket and our legends still have on every level of society," the CWI CEO added.

The release said the tour's highlight was a special golf day which saw the legends rubbing shoulders with Windies players and team management.

The release didn't indicate whether or not any tangible sponsorship agreements or partnerships will be formed on the heels of the Mission India tour.