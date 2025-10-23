Bureau of Standards hosts collaborative facility tour

The TTBS assists laboratories meet International Standards ISO 15189:2022. -

Highlighting the role of standards, testing and measurement in maintaining safe facilities across the country, the TT Bureau of Standards (TTBS) welcomed members of the TT Chapter of the International Facility Management Association (TTIFMA) to a tour of its laboratories and metrology facilities at its Macoya headquarters on October 22.

In a release, TTBS said the tour included facilities such as the chemical, electrical, fibre and materials laboratories and TTBS’ metrology division, which provides calibration services for mass, pressure, temperature and electrical measurement, among others.

The TTBS said the tour highlighted the use of international standards for facility management systems to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in operations.

Acting TTBS executive director Karlene Lewis described the visit as "a bridge between science, standards and sustainability."

"Facility management plays a pivotal role in how we design, operate and maintain our built environment.

"By engaging professionals in this field, TTBS is strengthening the connection between technical standards and everyday operations, helping create safer buildings, more efficient systems and a higher quality of life for all citizens," she said.

TTBS said, in collaboration with the TTIFMA, it continues to deepen participation in the International Organisation for Standardisation’s Technical Committee ISO/TC 267 for Facility Management, which includes 34 member countries.

TTBS joined this committee in 2023 and established a National Mirror Committee chaired by Edward Kacal of the International Facility Management Association, TT Chapter, comprising key organisations from ministries, state agencies, associations and the private sector.

Kacal commended TTBS for fostering collaboration between standardisation and facilities management.

"This partnership is crucial for advancing professional practice in TT," he said.

"Understanding how standards and metrology support our work gives us the tools to operate with greater safety, sustainability and compliance."

The TTBS said both organisations reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen TT’s national quality infrastructure and ensure that the country’s facilities, industries, and services continue to meet international standards.