BpTT report: Cypre project entering next phase

BpTT's Joe Douglas rig in its Cypre field. -

Marking sustained development, bpTT’s president, David Campbell and executive vice president of gas and low carbon energy, William Lin, recently met with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to discuss the company’s progress in two key projects.

The Cypre gas field, which came online in March, is bpTT’s third subsea development and includes seven wells and subsea trees connected to the existing Juniper platform through flexible flowlines.

The gas field is located 78km off the southeast coast of Trinidad with a depth of around 80m.

With the successful completion of its startup in the first quarter of 2025, the manufacturing and testing of phase two’s subsea production and controls equipment has been finalised.

A media release on October 21 from bpTT said, "The project is now entering its next phase with the readiness and mobilisation of the subsea construction vessel, Seven Arctic, from Norway, which will commence offshore construction and commissioning operations in the fourth quarter 2025.

"These collective efforts underscore Cypre's dedication to innovation and reliability, positioning the project for continued success."

BpTT also noted progress in its Mento, Coconut and Ginger projects.

With the first gas expected in 2027, Ginger will become bpTT’s fourth subsea development and include four subsea wells and subsea trees connected to the existing Mahogany B platform.

It will make up one of bp’s ten major projects starting between 2025 and 2027.

At peak, bpTT said the field could produce an average of 62,000 barrels of oil per day.

Lin’s meeting with Persad-Bissessar included a tour of bpTT’s operating facilities in Galeota and Beachfield, which process the gas and liquids produced offshore for supply to the midstream and downstream.

Campbell also previously met with Energy and Energy Industries Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers and Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Ravi Ratiram to discuss key partnerships needed to unlock value for the nation and energy industry.

"This is another demonstration of our strategy in action," Campbell said.

"Building strong country relationships is foundational to delivering our strategy. I look forward to continued dialogue and partnership with the government, as we work together to unlock the energy future of TT."