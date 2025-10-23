Bangladesh win ODI series 2-1 as Windies rolled over

West Indies' head coach Daren Sammy. - File photo

WEST INDIES coach Daren Sammy said his team rolled over and died as his batsmen never adjusted to conditions, leading to a 2-1 One-Day International (ODI) series defeat to Bangladesh, which was held at the Shere-e-Bangla in Bangladesh.

The wicket at the venue was conducive for spin and throughout the series, the West Indies failed to cope with the potent Bangladesh slow-bowling attack. In the final ODI played on October 23, the Windies batsmen could only muster 117 all out in 30.1 overs in pursuit of a victory target of 297.

West Indies struggled to put partnerships together as Akeal Hosein, batting at number ten, was the top scorer with 27. He was the only batsman to cross 20, as Brandon King's 18 was the next-highest score.

The 30 overs bowled by Bangladesh were all spin as the quartet of Nasum Ahmed (3/11), Rishad Hossain (3/54), Tanvir Islam (2/16) and Mehidy Miraz (2/35) combined to dismiss West Indies.

Speaking during a post-match media conference on October 23, Sammy said, "I am really disappointed with the way we've bowled...spinners should be licking their lips because that is the area you will be able to execute your plans in the most favourable conditions for you, and what we displayed over the last three games has been very poor, not consistent enough."

He felt his batsmen never came to the party. "...and with the bat, again, every time the challenge comes we lie down and die, except for when either Keacy Carty or Shai Hope puts their hands up in challenging times, very disappointed. Bangladesh played really well. Kudos to them in the conditions, but we did not match them skill or skill with ball, bat or in the field, so they are deserved winners."

Sammy refrained from using the wicket as an excuse for the series result.

"No matter what conditions you face (you have to deal with it). Yes, the wicket was new to us; we've never seen anything like it, but it is not like one team bats on one wicket and the other team goes and bats on a different wicket. We all have to play on it and that is where the skills and the mindset and the temperament comes out. Bangladesh were better than us in all three disciplines."

Batting first in the last ODI, Bangladesh openers Soumya Sarkar and Saif Hassan put on 176 for the first wicket in 25 overs. The pair fell in the space of three overs with Hassan scoring 80 off 72 balls (six fours, six sixes) and Sarkar contributing 91 off 86 deliveries (seven fours, four sixes).

Najmul Shanto and Towhid Hridoy scored 44 and 28, respectively to help guide Bangladesh to 296/8 in 50 overs.

Hosein's 4/41 in ten overs was the best effort for the West Indies.

The teams will now prepare for a three-match T20 series bowling off on October 27.

Summarised scores:

BANGLADESH 296/8 (50 overs) (Soumya Sarkar 91, Saif Hassan 80, Najmul Shanto 44; Akeal Hosein 4/41, Alick Athanaze 2/37) vs WEST INDIES 117 (30.1 overs) (A Hosein 27, Brandon King 18; Nasum Ahmed 3/11, Rishad Hossain 3/54, Tanvir Islam 2/16, Mehidy Miraz 2/35). Bangladesh won by 179 runs.