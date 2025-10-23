Ansa McAL celebrates Guyanese mall opening

President Irfaan Ali, centre, joined the chairman of Ansa McAL Norman Sabga, and managing director of Ansa McAL Distribution Inc Guyana, Troy Cadogan, at the sod turning for a US$60 Million Chateau Margot Mall. - Photo courtesy Office of the President Guyana

ANSA McAL announced the beginning of construction of the Chateau Margot mall, a 110,000 square-foot mixed-use development mall along Guyana’s east corridor, in a media release on October 17.

In the release, Ansa McAL described the construction as a bold new chapter in Guyana’s retail and cultural landscape.

The mall, designed by internationally acclaimed architect Varchi, is expected to hold more than 60 stores, cultural landmarks and public spaces as well as up to 24,000 square feet of premium office suites and close to 500 parking spaces.

The release said the mall will be built near the historic Chateau Margot Chimney, which was described in the release as an enduring emblem of Guyana’s industrial past.

Ansa McAL said it is working closely with the National Trust of Guyana to ensure its integrity and heritage is preserved through the project and beyond.

Group chairman A Norman Sabga said the mall was more than a development, but a testament to what can be achieved through regional expertise and collaboration.

"As we mark 33 years in Guyana, we remain steadfast in our commitment to creating spaces that honour heritage, inspire connection and energise national progress.

"Guyana’s moment is here and Ansa McAL is proud to walk this journey of progress and partnership together," Sabga said.

Guyanese president Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali highlighted the importance of private sector partnerships.

"Projects like the Chateau Margot Mall embody our vision for transformation – one that revolves around a single core: human development, which is integrally linked to societal development."