Ansa McAL appoints Attzs, Pemberton to board

Joel "Monty" Pemberton. -

ANSA McAL Ltd has announced that Dr Marlene Attzs and Joel "Monty" Pemberton will join its board of directors effective November 1.

The appointments were disclosed in a notice dated October 22 and filed with the TT Stock Exchange.

Dr Attzs is a development economist and lecturer at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus.

Her work focuses on sustainable development, climate resilience and disaster-risk management.

Pemberton is an energy-sector executive with extensive local and regional experience.

In its financial disclosure for the six months ended June 30, the company reported profit after tax of $310 million, compared with $362 million for the same period in 2024 – a decline of approximately 14 per cent.

For the second quarter alone, revenue rose 12 per cent year-on-year to $1.99 billion, while profit before tax increased to $217 million from $189 million a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew 31 per cent to $409 million.

In March 2025, the conglomerate announced a three-year suspension of dividend payments to redirect capital toward expansion and debt reduction.

That decision followed the group’s US$327 million acquisition of Bleachtech LLC, a US-based chlor-alkali manufacturer operating in Ohio and Virginia.

The purchase, completed in late 2024, was described in company statements as Ansa McAL’s largest acquisition to date.

Ansa McAL operates across several sectors, including automotive, beverages, construction, distribution, financial services, manufacturing, packaging, real estate and utilities.

The group has said it remains focused on long-term regional growth and portfolio diversification.

The company’s share price fell after the dividend suspension announcement but stabilised later in the year, with analysts citing investor confidence in its balance sheet strength and diversified business model.

The company has not indicated whether the two new members will serve on any board committees or take on further responsibilities.