A humble CJ amid bacchanal

New Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh, left, receives his intrument of appointment from acting President Wade Mark at President's House in St Ann's on October 22. - Photo courtesy Information Division

THE OPENING note struck by Ronnie Boodoosingh as he began his tenure as Chief Justice on October 22 was one of complete humility. Without reading from a prepared script, he delivered

ex tempore a brief but, at times, movingly personal address, which set the correct tone and immediately suggested the judiciary had been placed in steady hands, notwithstanding the circumstances of his appointment.

“I wish to give you my commitment of hard work and of dedication to duty,” the new chief justice, only the sixth since republicanism, declared in his seven-minute speech. “Through it all, I will try to walk humbly.”

He further acknowledged his predecessors, said former CJ Ivor Archie would be honoured, pledged to meet fellow judges and promised to communicate again soon with the national community. Most strikingly, however, the new head of the judiciary paid tribute to the families of people in public life, including Archie’s, and singled out his own relatives, poignantly saying, “They make me a better person.”

No time had been wasted between Mr Archie’s announcement of his last day in office and President’s House swearing in of his successor. For this, the country can breathe a sigh of relief. Even so, aspects of the televised proceedings appeared oddly rushed.

In addition to the brevity of the new CJ’s remarks, acting President Wade Mark delivered a toast but there were initially no glasses and key guests arrived late. This might all be explained by behind-the-scenes correspondence involving President’s House and the Opposition Leader’s office, in which Pennelope Beckles asked Mr Mark to halt the appointment in favour of putting a more senior judge, Prakash Moosai, to act, even though Mr Mark is vested with the same legal powers held by the substantive post-holder, Christine Kangaloo. The Constitution allows the President to appoint the CJ after consultation with the PM and the Opposition Leader.

But the moment when such a pivotal appointment is subject to wider scrutiny appears not to have yet arrived. Still, history will note Ms Beckles’ objection; the timing of the transition during Ms Kangaloo’s absence; Archie’s 24-hour public notice of his final day; and the swiftness of the government’s welcome of Boodoosingh – the Prime Minister praised his “sound judgement, fairness and dedication.”

The new CJ’s last major ruling from the Court of Appeal, in which he outlined a constitutional right to come home after travel abroad, in September hinted at his strong concern with human rights, a subject for which he has even sponsored an award at the Hugh Wooding Law School. When the dust settles, it is hoped that that concern with fundamental rights turns out to be a defining and overriding hallmark of his tenure, however long it lasts.