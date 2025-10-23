A fracture in Caribbean unity

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has ignited regional controversy by endorsing US military expansion near Venezuela and supporting fatal strikes on boats which have fractured Caribbean solidarity and drawn fierce backlash from citizens and leaders alike.

Caricom has swiftly distanced itself from Persad-Bissessar’s position, reaffirming its core principles of non-interference and respect for sovereignty. Her claim that Caricom was “already divided” is not only dismissive – it’s corrosive. It shifts blame while deepening the very divisions she exacerbates.

This rupture carries grave implications:

• Diplomatic damage: Persad-Bissessar’s unilateral support undermines Caricom’s collective voice, weakening its credibility on the global stage and eroding trust among member states.

• Geopolitical risk: TT’s perceived complicity in US military operations could provoke retaliation from Venezuela, destabilising regional relations and economic ties.

• Domestic fallout: The public’s overwhelming opposition to Persad-Bissessar’s stance threatens civic unrest, especially as her decisions bypass democratic consultation.

• Ethnocentric governance: Critics warn that her foreign policy is shaped by narrow identity politics, risking alienation of diverse constituencies and undermining democratic norms.

• Moral recklessness: Her invocation to “kill them all violently” in reference to drug traffickers blurs the line between law enforcement and extrajudicial violence, inviting scrutiny from allies and adversaries alike.

This isn’t just a foreign policy misstep – it’s a rupture in the ethical and strategic fabric of Caribbean diplomacy. TT’s legacy as a peaceful, sovereign nation is at stake. And Caricom’s unity, already strained by global pressures, cannot afford the weight of unilateral militarism.

B THOMAS

Diego Martin