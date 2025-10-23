2 robbed of car, items while at Vessigny Beach

- File photo

TWO unarmed bandits robbed a man and a woman, who were relaxing at Vessigny Beach in La Brea, of their car and other personal items on the afternoon of October 22.

According to the police, the two male bandits approached the couple, who were sitting along the shoreline around 5 pm, and announced a hold-up.

The bandits ordered the victims to keep their heads down and then snatched their personal items, including cellphones, money and car keys.

The robbers then got into the victims' blue Nissan Almera, worth $35,000, and drove off.

No injuries were reported.

La Brea police were alerted and searched for the suspects and the stolen car, but were unsuccessful.

PC Small is leading the investigation.