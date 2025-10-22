Works halted at Diego Martin Sporting Complex pending review

The bleachers at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MINISTER of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts has confirmed that ongoing works at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex have been halted as the project is currently under review.

Speaking during the Standing Finance Committee in Parliament on October 21, Watts said there was no allocation for the complex in the 2025/2026 fiscal year estimates, which allocates $290,652,400 for the ministry.

He said that the decision to pause funding stemmed from the need for expert assessment on the next phase of the facility.

When asked by Diego Martin West MP Hans De Vignes on if a previously-procured $5 million was still budgeted for refurbishment work there, Watts responded, “Like some of the large projects, like Chatham – in Diego Martin there is no allocation because this project is under review. I wouldn’t be able to tell you at this time (on the review completion date), let the experts do their job.”

Turning to other infrastructure projects, the minister highlighted continued upgrades under the ministry’s social infrastructure portfolio, particularly at the Sevilla tennis courts and Dubisson Park in Ste Madeleine.

At Sevilla, works include payment towards consultancy services for refurbishment of the tennis courts, as well as upgrades to the air-conditioning system.

In Ste Madeleine, improvements have been ongoing on the outfield and pavilion, alongside broader plans for a clubhouse, tennis courts, swimming pool, car park, access road, and perimeter fencing.

Watts said these developments were part of a phased approach that began under the previous administration, but continue under his ministry.

However, progress at Dubisson Park has been slower than expected. Watts said the contractor has exceeded the scheduled completion time and that the ministry is seeking solutions to get the project back on track.

“I do not have the answer to completion of Dubisson Park. That is dependent on the contractor,” Watts responded to MP for San Fernando East Brian Manning.

“The contractor has gone way beyond their stipulated time for completion. We are trying to work with the contractors to find out when it can be completed. We never stopped the project.”

In Port of Spain, the Basilon Street Youth Facility remains closed to the public, with security and contractor issues delaying its opening.

Responding to a question from MP for Port of Spain South, Keith Scotland, on when the facility would be available for use, Watts said that theft and incomplete works by the contractor have forced the ministry to hold off on taking possession of the building.

“What I found in the ministry, Basilon Street, the contractor was supposed to supply computers. The computers under the purview of the contractor were stolen from the centre”.

“The ministry will not take the keys for the facility because if we do that, the defect liability period will start. We await the contractor to replace the computers before we take the keys and then we can open the facility.”

He added that ministry officials had also identified outstanding snagging (inspection) work, which also prevented handover.

Asked about future developments in Tunapuna and Tacarigua, the minister made it clear that there were no active projects on the horizon.

When questioned by MP for Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West Stuart Young on the potential construction of a swimming pool in Tunapuna, Watts replied “Not right now.”

Similarly, on whether completion works at the Eddie Hart Grounds were planned, he said, “No.”

Watts also addressed concerns about payments to TT’s standout athletes from the 2025 World Athletics Championships – javelin gold medallist Keshorn Walcott and 400m silver medallist Jereem Richards.

For his gold medal achievement, Walcott will get $500,000 as part of the National Rewards and Incentives Framework sports policy, which recognises athletes when they earn medals at major events. Richards will earn $250,000, the amount awarded to silver medallists.

“They didn’t receive the payment, but there’s a process for us to go through to make the payment. We started the process already to ensure we make the payment.”