UWI law dean lauds students’ excellence: Integrity worth more than grades

Dr Timothy Affonso presents Anupriya Persadie with an award for Commonwealth Caribbean human rights law at the Faculty of Law awards ceremony, UWI, St Augustine on October 17. - Photos by Yvonne Webb

The Faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine marked a historic milestone this year, with a record number of law students achieving first class honours, placement on the Dean’s Honour List, and recognition for academic excellence.

The faculty's Evening of Excellence on October 17, was more than a celebration of academic achievement — it was a reflection of a quiet but remarkable transformation taking place within the university’s legal community.

Dean Dr Alicia Elias-Roberts stood proudly before an audience of students, parents, and colleagues, describing this year’s awardees as the most accomplished cohort in recent memory.

“Just a few years ago, very few of our students received these kinds of honours,” she said, speaking to Newsday after her address. “But in 2025, the numbers have grown significantly — more students on the dean’s list, more graduating with first class honours, and more receiving special prizes for excellence.”

Indeed, the statistics told their own story. Eighteen first-year students made the dean’s list, along with 28 in second year and 41 in third year. A record 38 law students will graduate with first class honours over three days in October — a milestone the dean described as “proof of a rising culture of excellence.”

In her formal remarks, Elias-Roberts praised the students’ resilience and integrity, qualities she said are essential in a world where artificial intelligence and rapid innovation are reshaping the practice of law.

“True success does not come easily. It requires profound dedication to the principles of justice and an understanding of the complexities of our legal system. Our prize recipients have not only embraced this challenge but excelled in it — demonstrating academic prowess and a genuine commitment to justice and equity.”

The dean also highlighted the faculty’s growing network of partnerships with international organisations such as the UNDP, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and the JB Fernandes Memorial Trust, which support initiatives like the Human Rights Legal Aid Clinic, a Masterclass in Restorative Justice, and new internship opportunities in development financial law.

“These collaborations are helping us bridge academia and real-world impact,” she said. “They give our students invaluable exposure and the chance to serve communities through legal knowledge.”

But the evening was also deeply personal. Elias-Roberts reminded students to stay grounded and humble despite their success.

“You don’t want to be highly educated but lack common manners and courtesy. Integrity and professionalism will define you more than your grades ever can.”

The ceremony honoured a long list of achievers, including Reshad Ahmed, Solange Joseph, Jehoshua Williams, Kreshaun Gordon, Sage Mitchell, Annalise Thom, and Pria Sam, all of whom graduated with first class honours and received special recognition from the Law Society executive.

Elias-Roberts urged all graduates to see their degrees not as a destination but as a responsibility – to lead, to serve and to be advocates for the marginalised.

“Your LLB carries with it the duty to be leaders in the legal profession and advocates for justice and equality. May you continue to uphold the principles of fairness, equity, and integrity that have guided you thus far.”

As applause filled the auditorium, the dean’s words rang clear: the Faculty of Law is not just producing excellent students — it is shaping the next generation of ethical, compassionate, and courageous defenders of justice.

The event, which also featured an address by Attorney General John Jeremie, celebrated not only academic success but a broader mission – preparing the next generation of lawyers to be stewards of justice in a changing world.

Awardees at a glance

Undergraduate honours (LLB)

* Most outstanding year one student: Reshad Ahmed

* Most outstanding year two student: Claire Hudson

* Most outstanding year three student: Solange Joseph

* Overall – Most outstanding undergraduate (highest GPA): Solange Joseph (Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, award)

* Criminal law: Reshad Ahmed

* Constitutional law: Karishma Khemraj

* Law and legal systems: Reshad Ahmed

* Real property law: Raanee Ali

* Commonwealth Caribbean human rights law: Anupriya Persadie

* Environmental law: Denique Edwards

* Company law: Kemp Moses

* Faculty values and ethics award: Samara Ram

* Law Society awards: Jehoshua Williams, Sage Mitchell, Annalise Thom, Pria Sam

Postgraduate distinction awards (LLM)

* General law: Saskia Bachan

* Oil and gas law: Sharon Stuart-Fraser

* Public law: Carla Soverall

* Corporate and commercial law: Varun Maharaj

* Highest LLM GPA (JD Sellier & Co Award): Saskia Bachan