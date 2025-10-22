US embassy resumes operations after threat alert

The US Embassy in Port of Spain. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Operations at the US embassy resumed on October 21, less than 72 hours after US authorities issued an alert based on possible threats against US infrastructure in TT.

In a social media post on October 18, the US Embassy advised US nationals to be on alert and urged them to avoid visiting US facilities in TT.

"Due to a heightened state of alert, please avoid and refrain from visiting all US government facilities in Trinidad and Tobago through the Divali holiday weekend."

The embassy, through a Facebook post on October 20, announced its plans to resume visa appointments and US citizen services on October 21.

When Newsday arrived at the construction site for the new embassy on Tuesday afternoon, a cement truck was seen emptying its contents while workers spread the mixture to build what appears to be a driveway to enter the compound.

A truck entering the compound was searched thoroughly by the security officers at the site.

When asked for their thoughts on returning to work given the alert, staff told Newsday they were not allowed to speak to the media.

Pressed about the extensive security check for the truck that entered moments before, staff remained tight-lipped.

However, Newsday understands that security measure has been part of the standard operating procedure at the site since construction began.

A source within the company that provides security for the embassy explained there was nothing unusual about the search.

“We do that at a lot of our sites. That is quite standard.”

Newsday tried to contact acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin to ask whether the police had received any update on the threat. However, calls to his phone went unanswered.

AG on safehouse claims: 'Absolutely not'

The embassy initial post sparked panic and anxiety as many citizens speculated what it could mean for the ongoing tensions between US and Venezuela.

But speaking outside Parliament on October 21, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath congratulated Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander for quelling any public anxiety.

He said the US alert was not unusual and added he does not believe there is much more the government could have done.

“From time to time, governments will put out these kind of advisories.

“What is happening geo-politically in the region and other parts of the world will create some concern with the citizenry, but it can’t be every time the US or any government puts out an advisory the TT government rushes to allay any fears.”

Attorney General John Jeremie briefly appeared outside Parliament when he left the budget debate to collect documents. While outside, journalists asked if claims he spent the weekend at a safehouse were true.

Jeremie responded, "Absolutely not," before making his way back into Parliament.