Trinidad and Tobago's Chloe Fraser cops ping-pong U19 gold in Paris

Trinidad and Tobago's Chloe Fraser atop the podium after winning the Criterium Federal National 1A Junior Tournament girls under-19 singles title at Châtenay-Malabry in Paris, France, on October 14. -

EUROPEAN-based Chloe Fraser powered to the Criterium Federal National 1A Junior Tournament girls under-19 singles title at Châtenay-Malabry in Paris, France, on October 14.

Fraser, 17, showed resilience against an international cast of opponents and clawed back from a set down to defeat eventual silver medallist Maelys Messe 3-1 in the final.

The Trinidad and Tobago player lost the first set 3-11 but soon found her footing to stage a brazen 11-5, 11-6, 11-8 comeback to pry the crown away.

Fraser’s journey to the final was no easy one, despite getting a bye in the opening round. From there, she had to dig deep to defeat Margaux Rouet 11-7, 9-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-1 in the quarter-finals before disposing Gaetane Bled 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 in the semis, to set up a title shot.

Fraser’s golden performance came on the heels of her recent stint at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender in Montenegro. There, she had a fine run up to the girls’ U17 round of 16 singles and was also eliminated in the U19 round of 32 singles.

On her European showings, Fraser said, “I really enjoyed playing both tournaments because I was able to maintain a relatively high level in the WTT as well as National 1. I didn’t feel there was anyone that much better than me in terms of level. I felt like I was able to match up to most of the players.”

She was pleased to rebound positively at the National 1 after her WTT exit.

“I was really happy with my performance on the weekend because after I lost my last match in the Under-19 of the WTT, I started to feel a bit discouraged and mentally fatigued, but I was still able to go and win after. It showed me that I was able to brush aside the negative part of the trip and still win the following day,” Fraser added.

Fraser confirmed that she and her coach picked up on some of her errors after the WTT, adjusted her technique, and returned to the National 1 as a more confident contender.

“We recognised some of the mistakes I was making in the WTT, and we wrote them down so I can go back and work on them at the (Hennebont) Ping Centre (in France), and try to correct them during my league matches.”

In France juniors, Fraser is ranked 12th and 129th in seniors. In the world rankings, she is currently at number 70 in the U17 and 105 in the U19.