Sucre promises aims for bigger success in 2026

Sucre, the 2025 Youth Soca Champion is ready to take on top acts in 2026. -

Unmistakably, he’s next in line to claim major space in the soca music industry and he’s already got a title to his name. Sucre is TTs Youth Soca Champion and as the year winds down, the Zig Boi Music Group artiste, is preparing for bigger outcomes in 2026.

A new song released with varied formats for consumption across demographics set to be unleashed soon, the work is being done by both the artiste and his team, to ensure success. “Even before he entered the Soca Champions competition, Sucre had been involved in a steady development programme,” said Zig Boi Music Group CEO, Mr Spine. Years in the music industry in TT, across the region and internationally, has afforded the music producer a vantage point that has proven extremely helpful.

Sucre – Nkosi Sucre – has been under Spine’s guidance for the past two years and already, the partnership has proven successful. “The development programme with Sucre saw us expose him to events, take him into the studio and engage in networking, all while working on unreleased music, during the first year,” said Spine. He explained that in his second year with Zig Boi, Sucre enrolled with the band Traffik and was exposed to band life and the sonics in a band room environment. “Traffik is a legendary band, however the aim was to engage a younger audience and the decision was made to form the Evolution Band – a youth centred band that represents the younger demographic when it comes to music and entertainment.”

Spine recalls that the announcement of the Soca Champions competition was unexpected, lamenting the fact that for many youths, there had been no outlet for stage development in the soca industry in TT, since the International Soca Monarch competition. “It was a great place to have him test his ability and he went on to win the competition,” Spine said proudly. Sucre has since performed in St Maarten, opening for the Morgan Heritage Family, and now as he refocuses ahead of 2026, the 24-year-old says his aim is to continue to show youths that they can do it too. “Ten years ago, I made the decision to do music. I was 14 years old and I showed evidence of having a natural talent for music. I went on to study music and I got onto the merit list at CAPE,” he said, revealing that his desire to hone his craft saw him go on to acquire a music degree from the University of the West Indies.

The artiste, songwriter and producer has even been credited with a Road March win in Guyana, having worked with budding artiste Omaiah Hall. “I see myself finding my sound in the medium to long term. I know I’m in my developmental stage and I’m a representation of the youth and the talent that youths have to offer. Eventually I want to provide a space for other young artistes and creatives. The aim is to create a community of people and have a new generation follow a new wave of soca,” he said.

The new single, Gimme Wuk Darlin, is the second instalment to a love story started by the artiste, in 2025. The first single was Hold on Darlin. When it comes to the new sound of soca music, Sucre said youths must find their voice. “Times will change, perspectives on life will change. It’s a matter of finding a safe space to express yourself and just be yourself.”

Proud of his development thus far, the young talent is looking ahead. He will re-enter the Soca Champions competition, this time competing against Blaka Dan and other artistes in the main competition. “I’m going to be looking out for Blaka Dan – the champion, but really and truly, I just want to be able to show people why I deserve that spot in the finals. I want to go out there and show my best,” he said.