Some questions for Minister Tancoo

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The national budget gave a small measure of relief to citizens via a $1 decrease in the price of super gasoline.

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar said this would save citizens about "$400 million" but actual savings could be closer to $500 million. There would never have been any gas price reduction under the PNM. To cover this lost revenue, government introduced, amongst other things, a new tax on the assets of banks.

This tax is effective from January 1.

To get an idea of the additional cost to the banks, here are some basic "back of the envelope" calculations, using their 2024 audited financial statements.

Republic Financial Holdings Consolidated asset base as at December 31, 2024, was $118.540 billion. At a levy rate of 0.25 per cent, Republic will have to pay approximately $296.350 million to government.

First Citizens Holding asset base as at September 30, 2024 was $47.076 billion. Their payment to government would be $117.692 million. Scotiabank's asset base as at October 31, 2024 was $31.483 billion. Their payment would be $78.709 million.

JMMB (TT) Bank's asset base as at March 31, 2024 was $3.361 billion. They would pay $8.402 million.

RBC TT's asset base as at October 31, 2024 was $25.7 billion. They would pay $64.250 million.

In total, these five banks would pay an asset levy of approximately $565.403 million. Note that ANSA Bank, CIBC and Citibank still have to be added to the mix.

This is on top of what the banks would have paid in corporate income taxes. For example, Republic Holdings paid $736 million in taxes in 2024. Then there are, also, dividends paid on shares owned by government.

In 2024, Republic Holdings paid $1.023 billion in dividends. Government has a 32.62 per cent direct and indirect shareholding plus a related shareholding of 18.8 per cent via the National Insurance Board for a total of 51.42 per cent of Republic Holdings shares.

Government would have collected approximately $526.026 million in dividends, from Republic Holdings, for 2024.

Added together, Republic Holdings, alone, would have paid $736 million plus $526.026 million, for a total of $1.262 billion to government in 2024. Add the levy and this would rise to approximately $1.83 billion.

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo said government expects to get approximately "$575 million annually to revenues" in 2026. This figure would be based on the banks' 2025 asset base.

Does anyone expect the banks to swallow this additional tax? It would all be passed on to customers in some form.

Another area of concern is the estimates for oil and gas on which the budget revenue was structured.

Tancoo used an oil price of US$73.25 per barrel and a natural gas price of US$4.25 per million British thermal units (MMBtu).

On the day the budget was presented, the natural gas price was US$3.09 and oil prices averaged around US$63 per barrel. The price we get for our Galeota oil is benchmarked against West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude oils.

Government was behind the curve, in projected revenue collection, even before the budget was read.

Is this why, it was never mentioned in the budget by MrTancoo that, the estimated 2025-2026 government borrowing will be almost $19 billion?

LINUS F. DIDIER

Mt Hope