Recruitment drive gives hope for young people

Hopeful applicants submit forms to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation booth at the National Recruitment Drive at the Cycling Velodrome, Couva, on October 21. - Photo by Rishard Khan

TENS of thousands have applied for some 20,000 public sector jobs in the national recruitment drive launched over the weekend, and young hopefuls believe it's a chance for sustainable employment as they continue to toss their hats in the ring.

Among some 200 people visiting the National Cycling Centre in Couva on the morning of October 21 was Curtly Nedd, 31. He already submitted applications online to the employtt.gov.tt website but visited the recruitment fair to meet with recruiters.

"I believe it is a good opportunity for the youths to actually come in person and meet with recruiters because the first impression, to meet recruiters, is actually very important in the job market."

He believes this would increase his chances of getting hired.

Nedd isn't new to the world of work, but having only ever known short-term contract employment, he said he was hoping to secure something more permanent.

"I'm actually looking for things that can grow my career in other words. I believe that something the country needs is sustainable jobs, and I think that they could get that opportunity here."

Recent Hugh Wooding Law School graduate Krista-Leigh Dass, 24, was applying to several ministries hoping to secure a spot on their legal team. Apart from an internship during her studies, this would be Dass's first attempt at full-time employment.

"Since I finished my last exams (in May), I've been sending out my resume and applying."

She described her search so far as unfortunate, as employers would seldom acknowledge receipt of the application or give any feedback. Dass is hoping the national recruitment drive could give her better luck.

"I really appreciate it and I'm hoping that everyone that applies at least gets a chance to do whether it's a contract or a permanent job."

A 20-year-old man from Central Trinidad, who did not want to be identified, expressed some disappointment over the jobs on offer. He said many, which he found interesting, were contracted positions. However, he said he was still willing to apply so that he could build his resume.

"It seems like a good opportunity for young people, especially for the youth that wants to get their experience and stuff like that. I applaud it. I am glad that it happened."

The drive was launched on October 19 and saw over 30,000 online applicants within the first 24 hours. In a statement, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar described it as a tremendous start and evidence that people are ready to work, grow and build a better country.

"This initiative is about real jobs for real people. Empowering families, strengthening communities, and driving progress in every part of our country," she said.

"Together, we are delivering on our promise of real jobs, real growth, and real change for all."

Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh also commended the drive, which he believes sends a positive signal to young people who have been complaining about unemployment. Furthermore, he believes it could benefit the public sector.

"The government has many vacancies within the service that have been vacant for some time and it is important for it to be run efficiently; it must be at an optimum labour force. We all know that there are many departments in the different ministries that when we go they're always understaffed or complaining about a shortage of labour and some departments are overworked."

The second phase of the drive is expected to include vacancies in the private sector, though details are yet to be released. Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John told Newsday the Prime Minister would reveal more in the coming days.

Singh said the business community waits to hear the details, as there are vacancies within the private sector which aren't easily filled. He believes that once phase two of the drive is rolled out properly, it could prove beneficial towards filling these roles.

Similarly, president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce Baldath Maharaj commended the initiative but called for immediate details on the private sector leg of the drive.

"We urge the government to immediately provide clarity on the operational framework for this phase, including what incentives will be offered to encourage our small and medium-sized enterprises in Central Trinidad to utilize the EmployTT platform and how the initiative will actively address existing skills gaps through training."

He said beyond the immediate economic boost, the long term benefit of placing young people into stable jobs is vital for national health as every new employee paying national insurance contributions is a crucial financial injection that strengthens the fund's sustainability, helps secure future pension payouts, and strengthens the fund for all citizens.

"Our chamber stands ready to collaborate, but the success of this drive hinges on transparent integration, smart skill matching, and concrete improvements in the overall ease and security of doing business in TT."

According to the Central Statistical Office, the unemployment rate was at 3.8 per cent (22,600 unemployed people) at the end of the second quarter of 2025 (June) and about 18,000 of whom were seeking employment. The unemployment rate was at 5.5 per cent at the end of 2024 (last quarter) and 4.9 per cent by the end of May (first quarter). While the number of unemployed people at the end of 2024 was high, it also had the highest labour force participation rate at 55.9 per cent. As of June 2025, it was at 55.1 per cent.

The latest unemployment statistics could change as the subsequent closure of the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) and the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) is estimated to have placed at least 10,000 employees on the breadline. The contracts were terminated at the end of June.

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo told Parliament on October 13 the programmes would be eliminated to stop state funds going to criminals. He said it would be replaced by full-time employment.