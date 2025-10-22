Quarry operator seeks return of seized property

Businessman Danny Guerra. -

BUSINESSMAN Danny Guerra made his first court appearance along with 14 others after being charged earlier this month with unlawful processing of aggregate without a licence from the Ministry of Energy.

Guerra, 50, of North Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande, who is also proprietor of DG Homes and manager of D Guerra Ltd, appeared before Arima Magistrate Avoinne Gill. He and his son, Garvin Guerra, 28, were among 17 people detained in a major police operation on October 9 that shut down an alleged illegal quarry at Manuel Congo, Guanapo. Police seized a multi-million-dollar washplant, trucks, excavators and other heavy machinery during the operation.

Also charged were Carminco Ltd supervisor Hannah Bovell, loader/operators Devon Julian and Claudius Lewis, truck drivers Kenrick Trinidad, Tyrone Lazar, Kisham Sammy and Neville Chutkhan, maintenance labourer Andy Pascall, labourer Darren Seepersad, cleaner Adam Pitt, pump attendants Ricardo Singh and Andre Wilson, and foreign nationals Rivas Lara and William Jimenez, both Venezuelans, and Jamaican Jermaine Charles.

Each was granted $50,000 bail by a Justice of the Peace on October 11, though three foreign nationals remain in custody unable to access bail. Magistrate Gill upheld the existing bail terms.

Police told the court that their file remained incomplete and requested two months for the Director of Public Prosecutions to assign state counsel. Defence attorneys objected to the delay, and the court ordered interim disclosure by October 24. Officers said volumetric testing of materials from the site was still pending.

Attorney Dayadai Harripaul, representing Guerra, requested that the record reflect her client’s intent to seek High Court relief for the release of the seized property. She asked for the police to release the site and return the equipment. Attorney Seana Baboolal, representing General Earth Movers, made a similar application for her client’s vehicle.

The group is charged under Section 45(1)(a) of the Minerals Act, Chapter 61:03, for processing minerals without a licence at Lot A, San Carlos Estate, Manuel Congo, Tumpuna Road South, Arima.

Attorneys Lee Merry, SC, and Arden Williams also appeared for several defendants.

Attempts by Newsday to access the virtual court hearing were unsuccessful after more than three hours of trying to connect to the provided link.

The group returns on November 11.