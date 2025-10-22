PoS man on murder charge sent for psychiatric evaluation

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

A Port of Spain man has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, after he appeared before a Master of the High Court on October 21, charged with the October 7 murder of Richardo Duke.

Sean Perry, 53, of Cipriani Boulevard, was charged with the offence, when he appeared before Master Indira Chinebas, in the High Court. He was ordered to undergo the evaluation at the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital and will reappear in court on November 4.

Duke, 60, aka "Bale Leaf Man", of Nelson Street, Port of Spain, was found in the Woodbrook district, on October 7, with wounds to his body. He complained to first responders that he was having difficulty breathing. The victim was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment, where he died.

A male suspect was arrested by officers of the Woodbrook Police Station on October 12, in connection with the matter.

Investigations were supervised by acting ASP Ramjag, acting Insp Stanislaus, acting Insp Seecharan and acting Insp Ramsumair, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One.

Perry was charged by PC Lewis, also of HBI Region One, on October 17, following advice received from acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, on that same date.