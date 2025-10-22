Port of Spain MPs upset over reduced garbage disposal budget

Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland -

MINISTER of Local Government Khadijah Ameen scoffed that government MPs were "looking for headlines" as they complained about an $8 million reduction in the budget's allocation purportedly for garbage collection services in the capital city. Tensions brewed as the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives did a line by line examination of budget documents of spending and earning on October 21.

Port-of-Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young led the opposition's scrutiny of the estimates for Port of Spain City Corporation, during an examination of the estimates for the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government.

Noting the $8 million decrease for garbage collection and other services, Young said, "So it is not about hysteria. These are facts.

"It is clear for anyone with two working eyes or even one working eye to see that Port of Spain is being targeted with a reduction in its ability to properly pick up garbage."

Ameen said the line item was for several services. "Other contracted services" is not limited to garbage collection alone.

"It seems to be an attempt to create some sort of panic or hysteria."

Young interjected, "This is transport and cleansing!"

Ameen asked to be allowed to finish her explanation. "The allocation here should be sufficient to cover." If not, them it can be supplemented, she added.

Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland interjected, "So why was it cut by $8 million?" Ameen reiterated the allocation was sufficient, and if not it could be supplemented.

Young reiterated the $8 million drop – from $21 million to $13 million – would have serious effects for the capital city.

"No, it will not," Ameen replied calmly.

Diego Martin North East MP Colm Imbert noted a decline in the broader allocation to PoS corporation for goods and services (including contract employment, electricity, security services) had dropped by $20 million from an original estimate of $49 million last year – to a revised estimate of $38 million last year – to this year's estimate of $29 million.

St Ann's East MP Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly expressed her consternation. Arouca/Lopinot MP Marvin Gonzales challenged Ameen to say where in the budget might any further supplementation of the PoS Corporation's allocation come from. Ameen said she had already replied to that three times in the discussions.