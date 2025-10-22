Opposition Leader calls on acting President to halt Chief Justice appointment

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. - File photo

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles has written to acting President Wade Mark requesting that any attempt to appoint a substantive Chief Justice be halted immediately.

In a letter, dated October 22, Beckles suggested that Justice of Appeal Prakash Moosai be appointed as acting Chief Justice.

She referred to an exchange of letters between the acting President and herself over the last 24 hours and previous correspondence from President Christine Kangaloo on October 14, where she agreed with a recommendation for Moosai to act in the absence of Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

On October 21, Archie announced his intention to retire on October 22.

He had previously announced at the opening of the law term on September 16, his desire to retire after serving as Chief Justice for 17 years.

"I respectfully hereby call upon you to abandon any appointment of a substantive Chief Justice pursuant to Section 102 of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago at this time and instead to revert to the appointment of an acting Chief Justice pursuant to Section 103 of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, perhaps in the person of the Honourable Mr Justice Prakash Moosai JA, the senior appellate judge if he is available and so willing," Beckles stated.

She referred to the contents of two letters from the acting President and her own legal advice to support her request.

This is a breaking story.