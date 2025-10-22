New Chief Justice to be sworn in at 2 pm on October 22

Chief Justice Ivor Archie during the ceremonial opening of the new law term on September 16. - Photo courtesy the Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago

ACTING President Wade Mark will appoint the new Chief Justice of the Republic at 2 pm on October 22.

The appointment follows the retirement of Chief Justice Ivor Archie, who demitted office effective today, creating a vacancy in the nation’s highest judicial post.

The Office of the President confirmed that the appointment process was conducted in accordance with Section 102 of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, which requires the President to appoint the Chief Justice after consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

According to the Office, coverage of the swearing-in ceremony will be limited to the state-owned Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT).

Archie’s tenure began in 2008 and spanned more than 17 years.