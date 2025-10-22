New Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh

Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh, left, accepts his instrument of appointment from acting President Wade Mark at President's House on October 22. -

JUSTICE Ronnie Boodoosingh has been appointed as the new Chief Justice.

The appointment was made by acting President Wade Mark at the Office of the President on October 22.

Former chief justice Ivor Archie retired as chief justice after serving for 17 years.

In 2020, Boodoosingh was presented with his instrument of appointment as a Justice of Appeal.

Boodoosingh was appointed a puisne judge in September 2007 and has presided in both the criminal and civil courts. He was admitted to practise as an attorney in October 1992 and on being admitted, he practised as an advocate in the firm of JD Sellier and Company.

He then moved to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions where he spent seven years at various jurisdictional levels.

In 2001, he became a lecturer at the Hugh Wooding Law School where he was the director of the trial advocacy programme and taught ethics, among other courses. He also started the Human Rights Law Clinic.

Boodoosingh has conducted numerous training programmes for lawyers, law students, police officers, immigration officers, court personnel and school teachers, among others.

He is the holder of a Master of Laws degree (Merit) specialising in International Dispute Resolution from the University of London and is certified as an adult education trainer by the University of the West Indies; an advocacy trainer by Gray’s Inn; and a judicial education trainer by the University College of London.

He continues to tutor to the trial advocacy programme at the UWI Law Faculty and is the author of four books, including a textbook on trial advocacy. Justice Boodoosingh has also been trained in settlement conferencing and mediation and has conducted judicial settlement conferences.