Mohit: UNC working for the people

Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services Vandana Mohit. - File photo

SOCIAL Development Minister Vandana Mohit assured the population the UNC has them at the heart of every decision it takes in government. She gave this assurance before the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives on October 21.

Mohit said, "At the core of our ministry's mission is the heart of our nation, the people."

She added, "Every policy, every programme and every dollar spent is directed towards helping, empowering and, transforming lives."

Mohit said it was particularly so with respect to the most vulnerable in society.

'The poor, the elderly, persons with disabilities, women, children and families in crisis."

Despite fiscal challenges, she continued, the ministry remains focused on impact over expenditure.

Mohit said, "In the last fiscal year alone, over $4.5 billion was invested in senior citizens' grants, $267 million in public assistance, $79 million in disability grants and $10 million in relief through National Social Development Programme, ensuring no citizen is left unseen or unsupported."

The PNM was in government during the part of the last fiscal year which ended on September 30. That fiscal began on October 1, 2024. The UNC won the April 28 general election.

Mohit said in the coming fiscal year, "We (government) will continue to strengthen the social protection ecosystem through a comprehensive review of the standard means test to promote fairness and inclusion."

She added government would also seek to modernise delivery systems for greater efficiency and reach. Mohit promised closer collaboration with agencies like the Children's Authority "to enhance protection and service delivery for at-risk citizens."

She said, "Our approach is rooted in accountability, compassion and people-centred governance,"

The committee later approved a budgetary allocation of $6,012,215,208 for the ministry.

Before the allocation was approved, Mohit faced several questions from PNM MPs.

Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young and Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland questioned whether certain projects aimed at helping at-risk people in their constituencies under the PNM were being continued. Mohit said government was giving active consideration to those issues.

Young cautioned government could be opening itself up for legal action with respect to claims from contractors if certain actions were not taken. Scotland claimed a particular project in his constituency was only 60 per cent complete. Mohit said her information was that project was 51 per cent complete.

Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert questioned why the budget documents showed that some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) appeared to be receiving less funds from government. He asked whether those groups requested less funding.

Mohit said the funding was based on the operational needs of the NGOs.

She claimed the PNM never provided adequate funding for any of the groups. St Ann's East MP Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly asked about funding being provided to the ministry to deal with issues pertaining to women and children.

Mohit asked when did women and children receive favourable consideration from the PNM during the last ten years.