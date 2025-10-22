La Romaine High students held with marijuana

- File photo

TWO La Romaine High School students were arrested by police officers stationed there after they were found with marijuana on the school grounds.

Reports said the officers searched the 14-year-old male student and the 15-year-old female student after they were seen acting suspiciously. The officers found 2.7 grammes of marijuana hidden in the male student's groin area and 4.1 grammes in the female student's backpack.

The principal was informed, and their parents were contacted. They were arrested and charged with the possession of a dangerous drug in a school where children were present for the purpose of education. They were given bail by a justice of the peace and are expected to appear in court on October 27.