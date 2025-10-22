Joshua Regrello to take pan to the Taj Mahal

Shivan Seenath, left, plays the tablah, while Joshua Regrello plays the steelpan during the final night of celebrations at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, on October 19. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Pan virtuoso Joshua Regrello continues to make and break world records — and his next stop is at one of the world’s most iconic landmarks.

Making his debut performance at Divali Nagar on October 19, Regrello announced that he will soon become the first pannist to perform the national instrument at the Taj Mahal.

The ivory-white marble mausoleum, located in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India, was built in 1631 by Emperor Shah Jahan as a tomb for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal. Millions of tourists from around the globe, visit that monument annually.

Regrello is no stranger to historic achievements. In 2024, he became the first pannist to perform on the Great Wall of China, and later that year, he secured the Guinness World Record for the longest steelpan marathon — playing continuously for 31 hours.

During the closing night of the nine-day festival hosted by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC), Regrello captivated the audience with a soulful fusion of the steelpan and tabla, the latter performed by the gifted Shivan Seenath.

The duo delivered a stirring rendition of the bhajan Bando Charan Kamal Raghunandan and an instrumental version of the Bollywood hit Pehli Nazar Mein.

Expressing gratitude to the NCIC, Regrello invited the audience to sing along and share in the moment.

“This is my first time performing here, and it is a great honour and privilege to share this space with you,” he said.

Regrello revealed that over the past four to five years, he has worked tirelessly to build a repertoire of Bollywood songs, bhajans, and Indian classical pieces — a journey that has clearly paid off.

“To be on the Divali Nagar stage on the closing night makes me feel that all my hard work means something,” he said. “In two weeks, I will be the first pannist to perform at the Taj Mahal.”

His announcement was met with loud applause from NCIC president Surujdeo Mangaroo, Senator Darrel Allahar, and others in the audience, who remained undeterred by heavy rain and flooding at the venue earlier in the evening.

“Look out for that journey,” Regrello added. “It shows that the work we’re doing is bearing fruit.”

To the young people present, he offered words of encouragement:

“There is a path you can follow — that route is hard work.”

Although Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was scheduled to speak at the closing ceremony, she did not attend. Filling in for her, Mangaroo described Divali Nagar 2025 as another resounding success.

This year’s theme, Loka Sangraha: The Welfare of the World, explored the importance of collective well-being and global harmony.

Looking ahead, Mangaroo announced that the theme for Divali Nagar 2026 will be Rajneeti.

“Rajneeti means politics or statecraft,” he explained. “It encompasses both the ethical philosophy of governance and the practical execution of political power — bridging moral principles with real-world political strategy.”

Next year’s Divali Nagar will be held from October 28 to November 5, 2026.