Holy Name student bakes cupcake delights in The Pink Oven

Rachel Kirton, a Holy Name Convent student, with one of her signature cupcakes. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

At just 15 years old, Rachel Kirton is already baking up a storm, one cupcake at a time. The Holy Name Convent student has transformed her love of baking and her favourite colour, pink, with a generous dose of entrepreneurial spirit into a bubbling business venture called The Pink Oven.

With flour-dusted dreams, frosting-covered fingers and family at her side, Rachel is proving that age is no limit when passion and purpose meet.

“It’s funny, I don’t remember the exact moment I fell in love with baking,” Kirton says with a shy smile. “But I was always in the kitchen with my mom or grandma, watching them cook, and later, I would binge YouTube baking videos and try out recipes. Everyone always encouraged me, so it never felt like a far-off dream.”

From the age of eight, Rachel was already whipping up treats in her family’s kitchen. But even though she dreamed of launching her own baking business, she held off, unsure if anyone would take her seriously. That all changed this year.

“I always told myself, When I turn 15, that’s when I’ll start,’” she says, almost laughing at how seriously she took that internal deadline. “So now that I’m 15, I did it.”

In the beginning, there was pink

Why The Pink Oven?

“I just love pink,” Kirton explains. “Growing up, I had this pink Minnie Mouse baking station, and it came with a tiny pink birthday cake. I think that stuck with me. It had to be part of the name.”

With a name in place and a growing list of loyal customers, The Pink Oven officially launched five months ago. But Rachel had already been baking for friends and family long before that. The big question: how does a 15-year-old find startup capital?

Her answer is simple: “Mommy.”

Kirton’s mother, Sherry-Ann Jack, is not just her first investor: she also wears multiple hats in the business.

“She does the budgeting and record-keeping and reminds me to manage my expenses. She’s the serious one. But I handle the orders, delivery and pricing.”

It turns out Rachel’s entrepreneurial spark isn’t new. She's been selling things since she was little. “My grandmother used to take me into town to sell items. I loved seeing how money worked,” she recalls. “I even convinced my mom to buy stuff online that I could sell to my friends.”

Balancing books and batter

Running a business while navigating school is no piece of cake.

“It’s challenging,” she admits. “This September, I had to cut back. I started only taking cupcake orders because it’s easier to manage with school.”

Still, she never compromises on her product. “My customers are my focus. I want every order to be a great experience. That means being consistent and making sure what I deliver meets their expectations.”

Her most valuable business advice so far? “Trying new things means sometimes you’ll fail,” she says honestly. “But resilience is about not quitting. When I’m tired, I take a break. I have to be in the right headspace to be creative.”

A birthday enthusiast at heart

Currently, her target market is anyone celebrating a birthday, something she is deeply passionate about, though she welcomes all occasions.

“I love birthdays,” she beams. “I enjoy making people feel special on their day. I think that’s why I enjoy these orders the most.”

But running a business has not come without its life lessons. “Always take a deposit first,” she says with a knowing glance. “Once, I stayed up till 2 am making over 60 mini cupcakes, and the person ghosted me. It hurt, but it taught me something.”

Despite the bumps in the road, Rachel remains grounded and optimistic. Her advice to other young people?

“Believe in yourself. People may see you as ‘too young’, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t talented. Everyone has something special. God gave us all gifts, and He said they will make a way for us.”

The power of a pink support system

Rachel’s success isn’t hers alone. Her entire family has become part of The Pink Oven team in one way or another.

“My brother-in-law Miguel helps with deliveries, my sister takes me to my baking classes and my grandma and dad paid for those classes. I have a strong support system, and that builds my character.”

That character shows in her grit. She recalls a cake she made for a girl’s 16th birthday. “It was supposed to have a purple drip, but the drip was too runny. I had to cover it with pink frosting. The cake was an explosion of pink,” she laughs. “But people loved it, and the birthday girl was really happy.”

Frosting and future dreams

So what’s Rachel’s secret weapon? “My frosting! A lot of my customers compliment it, so I know I’m doing something right.”

As The Pink Oven continues to rise, Rachel’s dreams are rising right alongside it. “I want to open multiple stores, still pink-themed, and not just for cakes. I want to do baking kits and utensils and even teach little kids how to bake.”

But she’s also planning ahead. Currently studying both science and business at school, Rachel is keeping her options open. “I was thinking about nursing or accounting. But I want something flexible so I can still bake. I’m leaning toward accounting: it kind of fits.”

And if you think she’s aiming small, think again. One day, Rachel hopes to bake for her favourite celebrities, Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea and rap icon Cardi B.

What would she serve them?

“My variety box,” she says confidently. “That way they can choose their favourite.”

And as for her favourite recipe? “Chocolate cake, 100 per cent.”

Baking beyond her years

For Rachel Kirton, The Pink Oven isn’t just a business. It’s a symbol of what happens when passion, support and hard work come together.

“It’s a lot of responsibility,” she admits. “Sometimes I worry that I won’t get something right. But when I make mistakes, I fix them. That’s how I learn.”

In five short months, she’s managed to build a brand, learn from her failures, and serve up joy one cupcake at a time, all while balancing school and teenage life. If The Pink Oven is any indication of what’s to come, the future looks sweet, bright and very, very pink.