Dowlath: School book grant under review

Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath. - File photo

EDUCATION Minister Dr Michael Dowlath said the school supplies and book grant is under review, replying to a question by his predecessor St Ann's East MP Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, in the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives on October 21.

The draft estimates of current expenditure for budget 2026 shows no allocation for this item, compared to $20 million spent in 2024. There was nothing initially allocated in last year's budget (fiscal 2025) but $20 million was actually spent in the revised estimates.

Gadsby-Dolly asked about the apparent missing allocation for this year (fiscal 2026).

Dowlath replied, "This grant, we would look at it for the mid-term review."

Gadsby-Dolly asked what the minister meant, saying, "Is it that you will allocate in the mid-term review or are you looking to determine whether or not you will allocate?"

Dowlath replied, "Chairman, through you, it is currently under review."

Speaker Jagdeo Singh said, "So the answer is, it is currently under review."

Gadsby-Dolly pressed for clarification. "I am just trying to be very clear. Is it under review whether or not you are going to supply money for this item? Or the amount under review?

"What exactly is the answer to the question?"

Singh stepped in. "No, no, no, no. I think you have to be fair in your interpretation of the answer.

"The specific question you asked was whether or not the mid-year review will determine whether or not it was going to continue or the amount it was going to continue.

"The minister has answered to the best if his ability that it continues to be under review."

Gadsby-Dolly said, "I am simply asking, would the book grant be given in this fiscal or would it not be given?"

Dowlath said, "As I indicated, chairman, through you, that the book grant is under review."

Gadsby-Dolly said, "I will take that to mean you are not sure."

When MPs examined the Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF), Gadsby-Dolly asked about shortfalls in funding for the past fiscal year, especially for school repairs/upgrades.

While $50 million has been allocated this year to improvements of primary schools, she noted that out of some $50 million similarly allocated last year, only $1.5 million was actually spent.

Dowlath replied that the relevant arrears was $34 million. This would be funded either at the mid-year review or via alternative financing, he said.

Gadsby-Dolly noted that for emergency upgrades to primary schools, last year only $4 million was spent out of an initial allocation estimate of $30 million, while some $30 million was allocated for this fiscal year too. Dowlath noted $20 million in arrears from last year.

For secondary schools, Gadsby-Dolly asked about just $7 million spent last year out of an initial estimate of $50 million, plus a $5 million allocation for this year.

Dowlath noted a $46 million in arrears.

For emergency upgrades to secondary schools, Gadsby-Dolly asked about just $4.9 million spent out of last year's $20 million allocation, the latter sum also this year's estimate.

Dowlath said arrears for this item was $30 million, causing Gadsby-Dolly to note these arrears exceeded the $20 million allocation.

Gadsby-Dolly said, "Would it be be fair to say all of your IDF, many of your line items, are under allocated?"

The committee approved the ministry's total budget allocation of $5.266 billion.