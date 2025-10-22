Domino effect of raising retirement age

THE EDITOR: Raising the retirement age, while seemingly a solution to workforce shortages and pension pressures, can indeed create a Pandora’s Box of unintended consequences.

Older employees, who often remain in their roles for extended periods, tend to adhere to traditional ways of working, resisting change and innovation. Their long tenure, combined with higher salaries, can inhibit movement, promotions, and the infusion of fresh ideas and skills – especially from younger, more curious, and adaptive generations eager to bring new perspectives.

Furthermore, prolonging employment of older workers can restrict career advancement for younger employees and limit opportunities for promotion, leading to stagnation and reducing overall workplace dynamism.

The domino effect means more hires to replace retirees, exacerbating employment pressures rather than alleviating them. Additionally, older workers often cost more in salaries, benefits, and pensions, yet contribute less in terms of innovation and productivity – further straining organisational resources.

Instead of simply extending retirement age, policies should focus on creating pathways for phased retirement, encouraging ongoing training for older employees, and promoting a culture of innovation.

Balancing experience with fresh talent will better serve both the public and private sectors, ensuring employment remains vibrant, adaptive, and forward-looking, rather than locked into outdated systems.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings