CG Poseidon storm into EFA 'Big 8' by hammering Trincity Nationals

Eastern Football Association team CG Poseidon. -

LAST season’s Eastern Football Association (EFA) runners-up CG Poseidon advanced to the “Big 8” of this year’s EFA tournament in grand style on October 19 when they hammered Trincity Nationals 12-0 at Clayton Ince recreation grounds in Maloney to finish third in group B.

With the top four teams in two groups advancing to the EFA Big 8, Poseidon entered the game sixth on 11 points and needed a victory on the final match day of the preliminary round in order to clinch a top-four spot in their group. Both Maracas United (14 points) and FC Porto Arima (13 points) also had an interest in a top-four group B finish. Maracas had already exhausted all their games before October 19, while Porto missed out on a quarterfinal place when they were beaten 5-2 by eventual group B winners FC Maloney (21 points) in the second game of the Clayton Ince recreation ground double-header.

With their fate in their own hands, Poseidon put on a dominant display as they completely played Trincity off the park to move from sixth to third by the end of the match day. Poseidon moved to 14 points and ended the group behind Maloney and the second-placed Eastern Connect FC (16 points). Wallerfield United (14 points) ended group B in fourth, with Maracas and Porto finishing the group fifth and sixth, respectively.

Playing a Trincity team which needed their coach Joel Warrick to take to the playing field, Poseidon were led in their riot by Isaiah Farrell, who bagged a hat-trick. Poseidon led 7-0 at the half and they didn’t relent in the second period as they added five more goals. Kedell Jones and Joshua Rogers both bagged braces, with Lejean Lezama, Jamal Oliver, Zedane Ravello and Kemo Toby also among the scorers.

Maloney, who were already confirmed as group winners before their October 19 meeting with Porto, crushed their opponents’ Big 8 dreams as Saleem Henry led the way with a brace in the 5-2 win. Levin Caballero, Jaheim Prescott and Jaquan Samuel were also on target for Maloney.

In another clash, Zebulun edged USC Hummers 4-3 in a bottom-of-the-table thriller, with Hasie Alexander seizing the match ball with a hat-trick. Big 8 matches will be played this weekend, with Eastern Connect taking on Athletic United FC; Maloney playing Heatwave FC; Poseidon facing CPC Athletic International Academy and reigning champions Malabar Youngstars battling Wallerfield. Last season, Malabar clinched the EFA crown with a 2-1 win over Poseidon in the final. This season, Malabar are also in good form as they placed first in group A after winning six of their seven matches.

The EFA final will be held on November 9, with the winners pocketing a $15,000 prize. The second and third-placed teams will receive $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.