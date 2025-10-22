Assembly of Southern Lawyers president's office firebombed – again

Attorney Saira Lakhan speaks to reporters at Magnus law office at Lewis Street, San Fernando after it was firebombed on October 22. - Photo by Innis Francis

PRESIDENT of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers (ASL), Saira Lakhan, says she now fears for her safety and that of her staff after a second firebomb attack at her law office in San Fernando.

The latest incident occurred around 3.30 am on October 22, at the wooden structure on Lewis Street.

Lakhan said the perpetrator climbed the perimeter fence, entered the compound, and placed one Molotov cocktail at the front door and another on top of an external electrical panel close to a window.

The devices caught fire but the flames went out on their own.

Only part of the antique door and part of the wooden flooring were damaged.

It was the second attack in less than a month, the first being before dawn on September 25.

"I am fearful that there could be an attack during the day if it is left unchecked," Lakhan said at a press conference at the office on October 22.

"What prevents someone from throwing a Molotov cocktail over the fence in the middle of the day while driving by? I often work late hours, and now I feel fearful and apprehensive."

The attorney said she feels as though she is being watched and worries that, if the matter is not addressed swiftly, she could become the victim of a third attack.

Lakhan recalled that in the first incident, a Molotov cocktail was thrown over the fence and hit the front door. The blaze burned for about two hours but did not spread to the rest of the building.

"I have not had any prior correspondence or threats from anyone," she said. "I do not have any clients whose matters are so contentious as to motivate such an attack."

Lakhan, who has been practicing law for 15 years, believes both incidents are connected. She said her employees, all women, are traumatised by the repeated attacks.

"We have provided certain leads to the police, and they are actively investigating," she said, declining to give details to avoid hindering the investigation.

Despite the threats, Lakhan vowed not to be intimidated.

"I will continue to do what I have to do through my job as an attorney," she said. "I will rely on the court system."

Supporting Lakhan at the scene were fellow attorneys Prakash Ramadhar and Gobin Harrypersad, vice-president of the ASL.

Ramadhar condemned the attacks, calling them a serious threat to the rule of law.

"I take a very serious view of any attack, and particularly this one, on my dear colleague," he said.

He echoed that information was passed on to senior police as well as the Minister of National Security. He highlighted that the incident was not just a threat, but an act of arson.

Ramadhar said arson is among the most serious offences under TT law, carrying a potential life sentence. He recalled arson cases where people have died, and the offenders, without having intent to kill, were convicted of murder. He said the attacks must be treated as a "test case" for the justice system.

"If people believe they can intimidate others to withdraw or not pursue claims, then the entire rule of law collapses. The state must demonstrate that it is bigger than any criminal or organisation," he said.

Ramadhar added that new security technology was installed at the premises after the first incident.

"The modus operandi is too similar to be unrelated," he said. "We had private security here until a day ago, and as soon as it was removed, this happened. Clearly, the premises are being watched."

He added that he looks forward to a speedy resolution, which includes questioning, evidence gathering and prosecution. He emphasised that society needs to feel confident that crimes have consequences. He referenced the 1990s fight against criminals, particularly against Dole Chadee and his crew. He said there was "laser focus at that time," which led to prosecution and ultimately sentencing.

"There is a statement which I do not like to say, 'Kill one and spare 1,000.' What that means is that you cannot go after 1,000 suspects," Ramadhar said.

"But if you laser focus on one, and you can show the state is bigger, the judicial system and prosecutorial system is stronger than individuals who believe they can do things and walk away without consequence."

Harrypersad warned that those behind the attack should not believe they are beyond the reach of justice.

"TT appears to be third world, but in terms of technology, TT is very advanced," he said.

He acknowledged that "certain" people are considered suspects.

Saying he wanted to send a clear message that even if someone was not at the scene, he /she can be charged for conspiracy to commit arson or held responsible under the principle of joint enterprise."

Harrypersad added, "So if people hold the view they can employ others to do their dirty work, think again."

He said he was confident this crime would be solved and the perpetrators successfully prosecuted.

No arrests have yet been made.

San Fernando police are continuing investigations.