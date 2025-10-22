Army face stern Mt Pleasant test in Caribbean Cup semis

In this file photo, Isaiah Leacock of Defence Force takes a shot in a match against Central FC at La Horquetta Recreation Ground on January 17. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) holders Defence Force will aim to keep the momentum going in their 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup campaign when they face Jamaica's Mount Pleasant Football Academy in the first leg of this year's semifinal at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo from 6 pm on October 22. The return leg will be played in Jamaica on October 29.

The Army/Coast Guard combination made their way into the Caribbean Cup semifinals after finishing second in group B behind the Dominican Republic's Cibao FC, last year's Caribbean Cup runners-up. Needing a win on the road to Cibao in their last group game, Defence Force held their nerves and goals from captain Kevin Molino and tireless midfielder Cassim Kellar earned them that precious result as they saw off the challenge of the plucky Weymouth Wales FC on goal difference.

In Mount Pleasant, the TTPFL holders are facing a team that had a perfect run to top group A. Last month, Mount Pleasant looked right at home in Mucurapo when they comfortably blanked TTPFL outfit MIC Central FC Reboot 2-0 in their group match.

Both Kellar and Molino were named to the Caribbean Cup's Best XI for their exploits in the first round and those in the Army camp will hope those two midfielders and their other troops could bring their "A" game against a Mount Pleasant team which has been near-perfect thus far.

For this first leg, Defence Force will welcome back the services of striker Isaiah Leacock, who has struggled with injury and form thus far in this year's Caribbean Cup. In Defence Force's unbeaten run to the TTPFL tier one title last season, Leacock bagged 16 goals to lead the team alongside Molino. The Defence Force 23-man squad also sees the return of Tobago playmaker Adriel George, who has not featured in the Caribbean Cup to date.

The aforementioned players apart, the team will feature veteran striker Dwight Quintero, out-of-favour TT international defender Sheldon Bateau, centre back Curtis Gonzales, midfielders Kevon Goddard and Justin Sadoo and in-form flanker Shaquille Bertrand. However, feisty right back Isaiah Garcia has been ruled out after yellow card accumulation from the group stage.

After the shock exit of former coach Densill Theobald in late July, Defence Force have been led into the semis by their former standout striker Devorn Jorsling.

Defence Force team for first leg of Concacaf Caribbean Cup semis:

Goalkeepers: Christopher Biggette, Jabari St Hillaire.

Defenders: Joshua Araujo-Wilson, Sheldon Bateau, Jelani Felix, Russel Francois, Curtis Gonzales, Shirwin Noel,

Midfielders: Christian Bailey, Tyrese Bailey, Shaquille Bertrand, Jameel Cooper, Rivaldo Coryat, Adriel George, Kevon Goddard, Cassim Kellar, Kevin Molino, Justin Sadoo, Kaihim Thomas, Caden Trestrail.

Forwards: Isaiah Leacock, Dwight Quintero, Elijah Seechan.