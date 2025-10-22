A headache for Divali

Fireworks . - File photo

THE EDITOR: The UNC and its coalition of interests' winning election slogan states, when UNC wins, everybody wins. Their main mouthpiece Phillip Alexander continually goes to great lengths in defence of the government and in criticising the actions or omissions of the last administration.

However, when it comes to the indiscriminate sale and use of fireworks, this government appears to be just as deliberately impotent as the last, judging from the multiple explosive events the population was subjected to on Divali night.

Despite a so-called ban on fireworks for the Independence holiday, it was a free-for-all on this religious holiday on Monday where noise apparently triumphed over light, with the associated trauma inflicted upon our animal population and vulnerable people, such as the elderly, the infirmed, babies, autistic individuals and those of us who simply have an aversion to loud noises.

It appears that despite their collective boast that they would not be swayed by one per cent interests, when it comes to reforming legislation to promote a more responsible use and discharge of these devices, similar to what obtains in other Caribbean countries, like Barbados, the UNC appears to be blazing the same trail as the PNM did when it was in office.

Time will tell if they are truly different or just the same package that is just wrapped up in yellow paper.

LUKE MARQUEZ

Diego Martin