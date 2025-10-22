A budget masterstroke

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo delivers the budget at the Red House on Abercomby Street, Port of Spain, on October 13. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The budget is a masterstroke of ingenuity, in my opinion. Government zoned in on policies that matter to people. Then it distinguished between long-term debt financing and short-term; and separated them.

In other words, it identified the key pattern it needed for different projects and for balancing their respective financial matrices now and in the future, for their respective time-periods and staging.

It has cracked the Cepep-URP “contract” deadlock and freed the stage for instituting an intelligent patterning for more fulfilling forms of engagements of individuals.

Then, it at last abolished the VAT and plugged it with a very workable-adaptive alternative substitute – the sales tax, but without doing any significant damage to anybody. It found the way to abolish VAT, so remarkable.

Similarly, the unwieldy and rootless Property Tax proposals are undone and the equivalent in property tax rates are returned to normal in the landlord taxing arrangement.

It has trained its guns on overreaching banks and insurers and has initiated an action of joining with the consumer to counterbalance the gross unfairness that got built into these entities during the past two decades or so; and of starting to blunt off ruthless practices everyone knows to be offensive and ruthless.

Financial oppressions did not just come about by chance, they were being deliberated over many unfortunate Sundays. At last, Government has announced a five-point plan for the energy industry. It thrives on a reliable transparency.

Needless to say, this Government can do so much with so little, it has unmasked the sham of the past ten years. Sales tax was described in the latter part of the 1990s as an acceptable thing so long as the rate is fairly nominal.

Sales taxes become unjustifiable when they are too high, known as “penal” or penalising. It is just common sense. The Trinidad model is originally structured around the refinery. Extrapolating, might it be possible to orient usages for the energy industry and its resources into a separate industry paradigm either parallel with a new refinery or together with it?

But to note especially, whether for refinery or a new paradigm, it will take stability and continuity to get the going concern, established.

ELIAS GALY

Port of Spain