55 vie for TPP candidacy for THA elections

Chief Secretary and TPP leader Farley Augustine. -

Fifty-five individuals have put forward themselves to be considered as candidates under the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) banner in the next Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections.

TPP political leader Farley Augustine made the announcement as he responded to questions from the media on October 21 at Shaw Park.

Augustine said the nomination process is now closed and a committee is currently doing its due diligence to ensure that those who have been nominated are members of the party and that they meet the basic criteria.

“We should enter into screening right after the carnival – the screening of candidates and then the announcing of candidates. After we go through the screening processes, we will determine whether or not we have candidates for all 15," Augustine said.

He said the process has been “pretty competitive” in some districts.

“The most competitive district will be the Bethel district, in terms of the number of nominees. Bon Accord/ Canaan close behind in terms of competitiveness but we have essentially quite a stiff competition in most areas.”

According to the guidelines for nominations, any district council/party group/member shall complete the party nomination form for each recommended nominee and attach all supporting documents. Forms, it said, must be signed by at least six members of the TPP within the electoral district the nominee wishes to contest.

Candidates will undergo a vetting process that may include interviews, ranking, and background checks. Proposed candidates must be registered and financial members of the TPP or, upon acceptance of their nomination, must demonstrate a willingness to become a member.

The TPP currently holds 13 of Tobago's 15 THA seats and both parliamentary seats, forming the THA executive led by Augustine following a 2022 split from the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

Asked when THA elections would be held, Augustine said, “The election can be anytime. The decisions that we have to make is whether the House will dissolve on its anniversary for itself or whether the House will meet and dissolve prior to, that has not been decided as yet and that will ultimately trigger when election could possibly be called.”

The THA’s term will end on December 6, initiating another election which is expected to happen within three months after the expiration.