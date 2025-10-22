20,450 new jobs – myth or reality?

THE EDITOR: Government’s recent announcement of a national recruitment drive to fill 20,450 public-sector vacancies has quite righty sparked much public interest and hope.

However, what is somewhat surprising to me is how this announcement seems to be widely accepted without question – not even from the Opposition, the media, the trade unions, or even the anti-government bloggers.

I accept that at first glance, it sounds like a major boost for employment. But on closer examination, this figure raises some concerns that it would be remiss of me not to highlight.

My concern covers three areas:

Whether number of “vacancies” are authentic

Whether proper Industrial Relations practices are being followed, and;

What this means in practical terms for the thousands of people previously employed under Cepep and URP.

How many of these “vacancies” are authentic? In the public service and state enterprises, a position is deemed “vacant” when there is no substantive (permanent) holder. But in reality, many of these same positions are already occupied by employees acting in higher posts or contract workers temporarily filling them.

Government has already indicated its intention to confirm acting officers and regularise long-serving contract employees. If that policy is implemented, a (large?) portion of these 20,450 positions will no longer be available to new entrants.

Even using a conservative estimate that 25 percent of the advertised vacancies are currently occupied, the number of genuinely new jobs drops from 20,450 to about 15,000.

And even if all the occupied positions were opened to external applicants, every successful outsider would simply displace someone currently acting in the post, who in turn would displace another down the line – until the final person in that chain becomes unemployed. What appears to be job creation may therefore be little more than job substitution in some instances.

Does this drive comply with existing collective agreements?

Many state enterprises and government-owned companies are unionised, and their collective agreements clearly specify how vacancies must be filled. The following excerpt from an agreement between a major state enterprise and the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) illustrates this point:

Promotion Policy – It shall be the policy of the Company, wherever possible, to fill all positions from within the ranks of its workers. (i) In the first instance, the Company will promote a worker without first advertising the position internally, if, in the opinion of the Company, a suitable worker is available. (ii) If a suitable worker has not been selected as in (i) above, the Company will advertise internally for the vacant position, and a copy of the advertisement will be sent to the Union. The Union may submit candidates for consideration, with the Union’s nominee enjoying preferential consideration.

(iii) If no suitable candidate is obtained from among the applicants as in (i) and (ii) above, the Company will then advertise the position externally.

This language is unambiguous: external advertising is a last resort, permitted only after the employer and the union agree that no suitable internal candidate exists.

If the government’s national recruitment drive includes positions from such entities and bypasses this agreed procedure by publicly advertising posts that could be filled internally, that would amount to a breach of the collective agreement. In the past, the OWTU has treated similar breaches as trade disputes and taken them to the Industrial Court.

It would be interesting to know if the process was followed in this case, and if it was not, the Union’s position. Is it that they are prepared to give the government, who they are currently in bed with a “bligh” although the collective agreement would have been clearly violated?

What happens to Cepep and URP workers? Government’s narrative juxtaposes this new recruitment drive with the downsizing of Cepep and URP, claiming those programmes were riddled with “ghost workers.” Yet Cepep and URP performed visible, essential work: clearing drains, cutting grass, and maintaining public spaces.

Since their reduction, communities across Trinidad have become visibly overgrown and unsanitary. To use my Tobagonian twang, “Jumbie cyah do dem kinda wuk.”

The national recruitment drive does not say who will now perform that work. A random search revealed that most of the advertised posts appear to be administrative, technical, or clerical – not manual, outdoor, or community-maintenance roles. Unless government discloses how these essential functions will continue, retrenched Cepep and URP workers will remain unemployed and with little or no income in the immediate future.

The promise of 20,450 jobs is appealing but promises alone don’t create employment. Without clarity, compliance, and fairness, this much-publicised initiative may turn out not to be job creation in the numbers announced, and could leave many expectant job seekers sorely disappointed

CLAUDE A. JOB

Via email