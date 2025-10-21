Witco announces change in directors

The West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd (Witco) has announced a change in its directors.

In a notice posted on the TT Stock Exchange website on October 21, Witco said Luis Verenzuela has resigned as a director of the company with effect from October 10. Verenzuela was appointed a director in July 2023.

Witco said Verenzuela will be assuming another role within the British American Tobago (BAT) group.

Gustavo Gonzalez has been appointed as a director of Witco, effective October 16.

"Gonzalez brings over 20 years of experience with the BAT group and was recently appointed as the operations director for Latin America North and Caribbean.

"The board of directors thanks Verenzuela for his valuable service to the company and welcomes Gonzalez," the release said.