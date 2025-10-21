UN security seat at risk – reports say Trinidad and Tobago may have lost Caricom support

FORMER minister of foreign affairs Dr Amery Browne has slammed the government for isolating TT from the rest of the region, as regional reports have indicated that TT’s nomination for a position on the United Nations’ Security Council for the period 2027-2028 may be in jeopardy after its decision to support the United States in military action that have left 32 people dead.

The Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) reported that some regional leaders were not happy with the TT’s position. As a result, the endorsement by Caricom to represent the region in the UN Security Council (UNSC) has reportedly been called into question.

The CMC report went further to say that TT might have also rendered itself ineligible to represent Caricom given the Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s statements that the US military should “kill all traffickers violently.”

Browne said, during his tenure as Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, TT earned the unanimous endorsement of Caricom countries and was close to getting similar endorsements from the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean (Grulac), but those efforts may now all be for naught given what the former minister described as Persad-Bissessar’s “isolationist and exceptionalist posture...

“Our peers within the region were convinced that with their support, if and when TT would be elected to the UNSC, we would represent the sovereign, clear voice of small-island developing states that depend on the UN Charter and international law for our very existence.

“(However) the nations of Caricom and Grulac have been stunned by the belligerent manner with which the government of Kamla Persad-Bissessar has isolated TT from the rest of the region.

"The statements and declarations of the Prime Minister and her ministers have taken this nation from the status of a well-respected non-aligned state to what is now widely viewed as a satellite state which has farmed out its foreign policy and its voice on the global stage,” he said.

He said he joined with Opposition Leader Penelope Beckles and colleagues on several occasions, cautioning the Prime Minister of the grave harm the government was doing to the country’s standing, reputation, regard and prospects for success internationally through its statements.

“We literally warned her that her statements and positions would have implications for TT's upcoming candidature for a non-permanent seat on the UNSC.”

He described the current situation between TT and the rest of the region as a “very sad circumstance” to all who worked toward TT’s diplomacy and international relations.

“As one of the founders of Caricom, we have always regarded the regional family as the best forum for the collective advancement of peaceful diplomacy, for the distillation and sharing of pertinent evidence, details and information and the reduction of tensions.

“The UNC has now tarnished our reputation of being regional leaders in consensus building toward the peaceful settlement of disputes and avoidance of conflict, in advocacy for the United Nations Charter, in the uplifting and maintenance of Caricom solidarity and in the universal application of international law,” he said.

Browne highlighted the importance of maintaining respectful relations with all of TT’s neighbours as one of the most important attributes of its foreign policy.

“We have traditionally leveraged our diplomacy to ensure such excellent relations even when the respective states had disputes and tensions between themselves,” Browne said.

“We worked extremely closely with the US, our largest trading partner and at the same time did not sacrifice our exemplary relations with China, the European Union, India, the nations of Africa, Venezuela, Colombia, the UK, Canada etc.

“This enviable legacy has been earned by the hard-working diplomats and staff that have represented the external face of our nation, underpinned by a strong foundation laid by our first prime minister and relied upon and enhanced by successive prime ministers. This is the mark of a nation that, up until now, has punched above its weight class, with a sovereign voice and principles that must not be sacrificed on the altar of convenience.”

According to the CMC report, the Guyana-based Caricom Secretariat said regional leaders met to discuss several issues including the security build-up and military action in parts of the Caribbean.

In a statement posted on social media on October 18, Caricom heads of state reiterated the group's position of maintaining peace in the region.

“Save in respect of TT who reserved its position, heads… reaffirmed the principle of maintaining the Caribbean as a zone of peace and the importance of dialogue and engagement toward peaceful resolution of disputes and conflict. Caricom remains willing to assist toward that objective,” the statement said.

The statement also noted the Caricom Heads of Government’s commitment to fighting narco-trafficking and the illegal trade in small arms and light weapons. The heads of state underscored that efforts to overcome challenges ought to be “through ongoing international co-operation and within international law.

“(Caricom heads) reaffirmed unequivocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the region and the safety and livelihoods of people in the region,” the Caricom statement said.

In his conversation with Newsday, Browne reiterated his desire for the best for TT.

“As a responsible opposition we always wish the best for TT and want our nation to succeed in its lawful aspirations on the global stage,” he said.

“It brings me no joy to learn that there is now some doubt about the smooth success of this important candidature, which was aimed at further elevating the substance, image, and brand of TT globally. I hope and pray for our ultimate success in the endeavour.”

Newsday attempted to contact the current Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sean Sobers on the matter, but when Newsday called his phone, an assistant answered and said he was unavailable.

